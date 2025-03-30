Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Despite being prohibited by the Constitution under the 22nd Amendment from standing for election again, President Donald Trump did not rule out the possibility of seeking a third term in the White House during an interview with NBC News.

Trump said that there were methods for doing so, even clarifying that he was “not joking” in his conversation with Kristen Welker, moderator of Meet the Press.

“A lot of people want me to do it,” the president said, referring to his allies. “But, I mean, I basically tell them we have a long way to go, you know, it’s very early in the administration.”

“I’m focused on the current,” Trump added.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump waves to supporters from his limousine as he arrives at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach ( AP )

When asked whether he really wanted another term, the president responded: “I like working.”

“I’m not joking,” Trump said when asked to clarify by Welker, who even began her line of questioning with the assumption that he was. “But I’m not — it is far too early to think about it.”

Asked how he might go about seeking a third term and whether he has been presented with plans to allow him to do so, the president replied: “There are methods [by] which you could do it.”

Welker asked about a possible scenario in which Vice President JD Vance ran for the presidency with Trump as his running mate and then passed the role over to him. The president responded, “That’s one” method, adding: “But there are others too.”

Asked to share another method, he responded: “No.”

Amending the Constitution to eliminate the two-term limit would be extremely challenging, requiring either a two-thirds vote in Congress or two-thirds of the states to agree to convene a constitutional convention to propose changes. Either option would then need ratification from three-quarters of the states.

Trump maintains that “a lot of people would like me to” hold office for a third term.

These were his most extensive comments on the matter. Previous remarks have often been dismissed as jokes or the president trolling his critics and opponents.

The 22nd Amendment says “no person shall be elected” as president “more than twice.”

While the first president, George Washington, set an example of serving a maximum of two terms, Franklin D Roosevelt was beginning his fourth when he died in office in 1945. Six years later Congress passed the 22nd Amendment to constitutionally limit presidents to two full terms.

The main body of the amendment reads: “No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice, and no person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of the President more than once. But this Article shall not apply to any person holding the office of President when this Article was proposed by the Congress, and shall not prevent any person who may be holding the office of President, or acting as President, during the term within which this Article becomes operative from holding the office of President or acting as President during the remainder of such term.”

open image in gallery Trump has previously jokingly referred to himself as a king on social media ( White House X )

As to the idea of running as vice president in a Vance campaign and having power handed to him, the 12th Amendment says: “No person constitutionally ineligible to the office of President shall be eligible to that of Vice President of the United States.”

Such a plan would depend on Vance being elected in his own right and then choosing to give up power to Trump, who would by then be in his 80s. Those supporting this theory could argue that it does not flout the terms of the 22nd Amendment, which talks about limits on how many terms a president can be elected to, not how many they can serve.

However, such a move would be sure to trigger a constitutional dispute, with others arguing that it flew in the face of the principles of the amendment, and was hardly a proper way for the United States to choose a leader.