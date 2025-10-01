Trump sounded ‘exhausted, incoherent and stupid’ in his speech to military top brass, says retired general

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump sounded “incoherent, exhausted and… at times stupid” in his recent speech to military leaders, a retired general has said.

Retired General Barry McCaffrey branded the president’s Tuesday presentation at Quantico, in Virginia, “one of the most bizarre, unsettling events I’ve ever encountered.”

It comes as other leaders, including Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, have questioned Trump’s ability to lead effectively. “There is something genuinely wrong with this man and the 25th Amendment ought to be invoked,” Pritzker said Wednesday.

Speaking during an appearance on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, McCaffrey shared the governor’s sentiment.

open image in gallery Donald Trump speaks to senior military leaders at Marine Corps Base Quantico on September 30, 2025 in Quantico, Virginia. The president sounded ‘incoherent, exhausted and… at times stupid,’ a retired general has said ( Getty Images )

“I’ve been doing this a long time. That presentation at Quantico from the president and Secretary of Defense was one of the most bizarre, unsettling events I’ve ever encountered,” he said.

“The president sounded incoherent, exhausted, rabidly partisan, at times stupid, meandering, couldn’t hold a thought together.”

As well as the president’s delivery, viewers were also stunned by the content of the address by Trump and Pete Hegseth, in which the Defense Secretary told the top brass to lose weight, shave their facial hair, and prepare for possible deployment against the American public.

Trump also announced plans to use “dangerous” cities as “training grounds” for military efforts, alleging the country was undergoing a “war from within.”

open image in gallery As well as the president’s delivery, viewers were also stunned by the content of the address by Trump and Pete Hegseth, in which the Defense Secretary told the top brass to lose weight, shave their facial hair, and prepare for possible deployment against the American public ( AP )

“We’re under invasion from within. No different than a foreign enemy but more difficult in many ways because they don’t wear uniforms,” Trump told service members, The Associated Press reported.

“It’s to protect our republic,” he said. ″We will not be politically correct when it comes to defending American freedom.”

The purpose of the surprise meeting was not shared beforehand, leading to predictions ranging from Trump demanding a loyalty oath from generals to Hegseth publicly firing "woke" generals.

“We flew every general from across the world for this?” Democratic Senator Reuben Gallego, an Iraq war veteran, said in a post on X. “This meeting could have been an email.”

open image in gallery The purpose of the surprise meeting was not shared beforehand, leading to predictions ranging from Trump demanding a loyalty oath from generals to Hegseth publicly firing ‘woke’ generals ( 2025 Getty Images )

Others were more critical of the meeting, with Senator Jack Reed, the top Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee, calling the presentation “an expensive, dangerous dereliction of leadership.”

“Even more troubling was Mr. Hegseth’s ultimatum to America’s senior officers: conform to his political worldview or step aside,” Reed said Tuesday in a statement, shared with The Hill.

“That demand is profoundly dangerous. It signals that partisan loyalty matters more than capability, judgment, or service to the Constitution, undermining the principle of a professional, nonpartisan military.”