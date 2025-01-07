Donald Trump Jr. lands private plane in Greenland amid takeover bid

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump Jr. has arrived in Greenland’s capital Nuuk for a private visit.,

The visit on Tuesday comes shortly after his father, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, reiterated his interest in the resource-rich Arctic island.

Trump Jr. arrived in his father’s “Trump Force One” private plane at about 1250 GMT, according to a livestream from Nuuk airport and flight tracking websites.

The visit to a freezing, snow-covered Nuuk was expected to last four to five hours, and no meetings were scheduled with government officials, a local official told Reuters.

“No, I am not buying Greenland,” Trump Jr. said in a podcast on Monday, alluding to his father’s recent comments. “Funny enough, I’m actually going on a very long personal day trip to Greenland.”

Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark, is geographically part of the North American continent, and its capital Nuuk is closer to New York than to the Danish capital Copenhagen.

On Monday, President-elect Trump praised the island on his social media platform Truth Social, promising to “MAKE GREENLAND GREAT AGAIN!”,

“Greenland is an incredible place, and the people will benefit tremendously if, and when, it becomes part of our Nation,” he wrote.

Trump added that his son was visiting Greenland to see “some of the most magnificent areas and sights.”

In 2019, Trump postponed a scheduled Denmark visit after Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen rebuffed his idea of the U.S. purchasing Greenland.

Trump, who takes office on Jan. 20, has signalled he would pursue a foreign policy unbound by diplomatic niceties, threatening to take control of the Panama Canal and stating last month that U.S. control of Greenland is an “absolute necessity.”

open image in gallery Nuuk, the capital of Greenland

Denmark, a close NATO ally, has seen relations with Greenland worsen in recent years, prompted by revelations of misconduct by its former colonial ruler Denmark.

Greenland’s Prime Minister Mute Egede has stated that the island is not for sale, but in his New Year speech stepped up a push for independence from Denmark.

Denmark’s PM Frederiksen, told broadcaster TV2 on Tuesday: “We need very close cooperation with the Americans.”

"On the other hand, I would like to encourage everyone to respect that the Greenlanders are a people, it is their country, and only Greenland can determine and define Greenland's future," she said.