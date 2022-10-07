Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

FBI special agents have reportedly interviewed multiple witnesses regarding whether former president Donald Trump has hidden classified or sensitive government documents at his Trump Tower home and office or the Bedminster, New Jersey golf club where he has spent most summers since 2017.

According to Rolling Stone, agents have also made enquiries as to whether the twice-impeached ex-president made a habit of moving classified documents from Mar-a-Lago — the Palm Beach, Florida mansion turned private club where he maintains his primary residence — to his other properties, with particular emphasis on Trump Tower and Bedminster.

Although Mr Trump has largely eschewed staying at his Fifth Avenue triplex atop the glass tower which bears his name since he moved to the White House at the start of his term, it remains the headquarters of his eponymous real estate and licensing business and he has been known to spend more time there since leaving office than he did during his presidency.

His home at his Bedminster, New Jersey golf club was a frequent destination during the summer months of his presidency when Mar-a-Lago closed due to the Florida heat.

A source told the magazine it was “obvious” agents wanted to know if Mr Trump’s document hoarding “went beyond just Mar-a-Lago”.

Earlier this week, multiple outlets reported that federal investigators believe Mr Trump may have retained more classified documents than have been returned to the National Archives or seized by the FBI in the 8 August search of his Florida property.

The New York Times has also reported that one of Mr Trump’s lawyers suggested that an outside forensic firm scour the ex-president’s Florida home to determine whether any documents had escaped the FBI’s grasp during the search, but the attorney, Christopher Kise, was reportedly rebuffed.