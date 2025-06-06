Trump Tower is throwing a Pride month party for LGBTQ+ Republicans despite White House dodging events
Trump Tower will host a Pride month event later this June, despite the White House refusing to officially acknowledge the celebrations.
The event, hosted by Log Cabin Republicans of New York City, will take place at the president’s Manhattan hub, promising an evening of drinks, canapes and networking for LGBTQ conservatives.
“I’ll be bringing my pride flag!” wrote one user, in response to the post on the group’s official Instagram page announcing the event, adding a U.S. flag emoji. Tickets cost $175 dollars, or $150 for “dues-paying members.”
It comes after White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt dodged a question on whether the Trump administration would formally be recognizing June as Pride Month.
“There are no plans for a proclamation for the month of June,” Leavitt said during a media briefing on Tuesday. “But I can tell you this president is very proud to be a president for all Americans, regardless of race, religion or creed.”
Trump also declined to issue a proclamation recognizing Pride Month during his first term, but did acknowledge it on social media in a post in which he recognized “the outstanding contributions LGBT people have made to our great Nation.”
“Let us also stand in solidarity with the many LGBT people who live in dozens of countries worldwide that punish, imprison, or even execute individuals on the basis of their sexual orientation,” Trump wrote on X, then Twitter, in 2019.
“My Administration has launched a global campaign to decriminalize homosexuality and invite all nations to join us in this effort,” he said at the time.
The Log Cabin event at Trump Tower on June 28 attracted criticism and mockery from other LGBTQ outlets, including Queerty, who branded it a party “for all the worst gays.”
The outlet also highlighted the perceived hypocrisy of the event against the background of the Trump administration’s attitude to the LGBTQ community, particularly transgender people, and the resulting fallout.
U.S.companies which have publicly acknowledged Pride month with social media posts or by displaying flags have been bashed online, while congressional Republicans accused PBS of “grooming” children after “Sesame Street” shared a post recognizing Pride Month on Sunday.
Earlier this week, it was reported that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had ordered that a ship bearing the name of gay rights icon and Navy veteran Harvey Milk be renamed.
