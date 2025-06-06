Trump Tower is throwing a Pride month party for LGBTQ+ Republicans despite White House dodging events

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Trump Tower will host a Pride month event later this June, despite the White House refusing to officially acknowledge the celebrations.

The event, hosted by Log Cabin Republicans of New York City, will take place at the president’s Manhattan hub, promising an evening of drinks, canapes and networking for LGBTQ conservatives.

“I’ll be bringing my pride flag!” wrote one user, in response to the post on the group’s official Instagram page announcing the event, adding a U.S. flag emoji. Tickets cost $175 dollars, or $150 for “dues-paying members.”

It comes after White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt dodged a question on whether the Trump administration would formally be recognizing June as Pride Month.

“There are no plans for a proclamation for the month of June,” Leavitt said during a media briefing on Tuesday. “But I can tell you this president is very proud to be a president for all Americans, regardless of race, religion or creed.”

open image in gallery Trump Tower will host a Pride month event later this month, despite the White House refusing to officially acknowledge the celebrations. The event is being hosted by the Log Cabin Republicans of New York City. ( Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Trump also declined to issue a proclamation recognizing Pride Month during his first term, but did acknowledge it on social media in a post in which he recognized “the outstanding contributions LGBT people have made to our great Nation.”

“Let us also stand in solidarity with the many LGBT people who live in dozens of countries worldwide that punish, imprison, or even execute individuals on the basis of their sexual orientation,” Trump wrote on X, then Twitter, in 2019.

“My Administration has launched a global campaign to decriminalize homosexuality and invite all nations to join us in this effort,” he said at the time.

The Log Cabin event at Trump Tower on June 28 attracted criticism and mockery from other LGBTQ outlets, including Queerty, who branded it a party “for all the worst gays.”

open image in gallery Word of the soiree comes after White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt responded to a question on White House participation in Pride Month: ‘There are no plans for a proclamation for the month of June.’ ( EPA )

The outlet also highlighted the perceived hypocrisy of the event against the background of the Trump administration’s attitude to the LGBTQ community, particularly transgender people, and the resulting fallout.

U.S.companies which have publicly acknowledged Pride month with social media posts or by displaying flags have been bashed online, while congressional Republicans accused PBS of “grooming” children after “Sesame Street” shared a post recognizing Pride Month on Sunday.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had ordered that a ship bearing the name of gay rights icon and Navy veteran Harvey Milk be renamed.