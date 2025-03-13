Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The New York Police Department has made multiple arrests after dozens of activists swarmed Trump Tower to protest the immigration arrest of a Columbia University activist.

Chaotic scenes showed NYPD officers dragging out members of the group Jewish Voice for Peace on Thursday.

Mahmoud Khalil, a permanent U.S. resident who is married to an American citizen and who hasn't been charged with breaking any laws, was arrested outside his New York City apartment on Saturday and faces deportation.

President Donald Trump has said Khalil’s arrest was the first “of many to come” and vowed on social media to deport students who he said engage in “pro-terrorist, anti-Semitic, anti-American activity.”

However, Khalil’s supporters say his arrest is an attack on free speech, and protests have been staged elsewhere in New York City and around the country. Hundreds demonstrated Wednesday outside a Manhattan courthouse during a brief hearing on his case.

At Thursday’s Trump Tower protest, police, who were staged inside and outside the Fifth Avenue building, just off Central Park, ahead of the demonstration, began arresting protesters after warning them to leave.

The demonstrators – who wore red shirts reading “Jews say stop arming Israel” and carried banners reading “Opposing fascism is a Jewish tradition” and “Fight Nazis not students” – chanted “Bring Mahmoud home now!"

Khalil, 30, was being detained at an immigration detention center in Louisiana.

Columbia University was a focal point of the pro-Palestinian protest movement that swept across U.S. college campuses last year and led to more than 2,000 arrests.Khalil, whose wife is pregnant with their first child, finished his requirements for a Columbia master’s degree in December.

Born in Syria, he is a grandson of Palestinians who were forced to leave their homeland, his lawyers said in a legal filing.

More follows ...