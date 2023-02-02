Trump says he will target medical staff offering care to trans children if re-elected

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Former president Donald Trump has vowed to go after medical staff providing care to trans children if he is re-elected to office.

In a video released on his social media platform Truth Social on Tuesday, Mr Trump said: “On day one I will revoke Joe Biden’s cruel policies offering so-called gender affirming care.

“Ridiculous. A process that includes giving kids puberty blockers, mutating their physical appearance and ultimately performing surgery on minor children. Can you believe this?”

Explaining how he would use federal powers to target trans rights, he said: “I will sign a new executive order instructing every federal agency to cease all programmes that promote the concept of sex and gender transition at any age.

“I will then ask Congress to permanently stop federal tax payers dollars from being used to promote or paying for these procedures. And pass a federal law in all 50 states prohibiting child sexual mutilation.

“It will go very quickly.”

He also said he would pass legislation and order the Justice Department to investigate the pharmaceutical industry and hospitals to see whether they “deliberately covered up horrific long-term side effects of sex transitions in order to get rich”.

He also promised to cut off doctors from Medicare and Medicaid if they treat trans persons with hormones or surgery.

He added that, under his administration, the Department of Education would impose “severe consequences” on any teachers or school officials who “suggest to a child that they could be trapped in the wrong body”.

He said that a “new credentialing body for teachers” would be created to teach race history.

The body will also “promote positive education about the nuclear family, the roles of mothers and fathers and celebrating, rather than erasing, the things that make men and women different”.

“The left-wing gender insanity being pushed at our children is an act of child abuse. Very simple. Here’s my plan to stop the chemical, physical and emotional mutilation of our youth,” he said.