US attorney general hints Trump could be criminally charged over effort to stop transfer of power

Justice Department’s Jan 6 case is currently in front of grand jury

John Bowden
Tuesday 26 July 2022 21:04
Comments
<p>Attorney General Merrick Garland</p>

Attorney General Merrick Garland

(Getty Images)

The Justice Department has no qualms about the political blowback that would inevitably occur as a result of the agency criminally indicting Donald Trump as it continues its efforts to investigate the attempt to block Joe Biden from assuming office following his election victory, Attorney General Merrick Garland says.

The DOJ chief discussed the investigation in a new interview with NBC News airing Tuesday evening. An excerpt was released by the news station ahead of the full interview.

Asked whether prosecutors would consider the potential for mass civil unrest as a result of indicting Donald Trump attempting to block Joe Biden from becoming president and inspiring the January 6 attack, Mr Garland indicated that they would not.

“We pursue justice without fear or favour,” the attorney general responded to NBC’s Lester Holt. “We intend to hold everyone, anyone who was criminally responsible for the events surrounding January 6, for any attempt to interfere with the lawful transfer of power from one administration to another, accountable. That’s what we do.”

More follows...

