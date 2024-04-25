Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A former tabloid publisher said he agreed to spend tens of thousands of dollars to buy politically compromising stories about Donald Trump with the assurance that “the boss will take care of it.”

That promise, allegedly from Mr Trump’s then-personal attorney Michael Cohen, gave former American Media Inc chief David Pecker the greenlight to pay a former Playboy model $150,000 to buy the rights to her story of an alleged affair, Mr Pecker testified on Thursday.

“Don’t worry about it. I’m your friend. The boss will take care of it,” Cohen told him, according to Mr Pecker.

The former publisher of tabloid giant the National Enquirer returned to the witness stand on Thursday for a third day of witness testimony in a Manhattan criminal courtroom, where Mr Trump stands accused of orchestrating a scheme to cover up payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels for the purposes of influencing the outcome of the 2016 presidential election.

Mr Pecker came up with the plan during an August 2015 meeting at Trump Tower with Cohen and Mr Trump shortly after he launched his campaign, he testified earlier this week.

In June 2016, Mr Pecker joined a three-way call with Cohen and American Media Inc’s then-chief content officer Dylan Howard, who had interviewed former Playboy model Karen McDougal about her alleged one-year affair with Mr Trump.

Ms McDougal turned down an initial offer of $10,000 to buy the rights to her story, according to Mr Pecker.

“She said she didn’t want to be the next Monica Lewinsky,” Mr Pecker said. “He felt that she had been more interested in having American Media buy the story than anyone else.”

Mr Trump himself then called Mr Pecker, he said.

“‘I spoke to Michael,” Mr Pecker recalled Mr Trump as saying at the time. “Karen is a nice girl. … What do you think I should do?”

“I said, ‘You should buy the story and take it off the market,’” Mr Pecker said. “I believed the story was true. I think it would have been very embarrassing for himself and for his campaign.”

Cohen then called Mr Pecker to negotiate a deal, according to Mr Pecker.

“Who’s going to pay for it?” he asked Cohen. “He said, ‘Don’t worry, I’m your friend, the boss will take care of it.’”

Donald Trump appears in a Manhattan criminal courtroom on 25 April. ( EPA )

A contract with Ms McDougal granted her a monthly column on aging and fitness for Star magazine, another one for Ok magazine, four posts a month on Radar Online, and an agreement that AMI would provide her with ghost writers, according to an agreement shown in court on Thursday.

But it granted the company “limited life story rights” that are limited to “any romantic, personal and/or physical relationship McDougal has ever had with any then-married man.”

“I wanted to substantiate the $150,000 payment,” Mr Pecker testified. “With respect to campaign, uh, laws, I wanted to have the contract be a record that stipulates that – for the services that she was going to perform for American Media – has a basis for it.”

Asked whether the principle purpose of the arrangement was “to suppress her story as to prevent her from influencing the election,”

“Yes, it was,” Mr Pecker said.

Mr Trump’s trial has offered a sobering glimpse of the inner workings of a fake news tabloid, and the former president’s role in shaping his public image.

But Mr Pecker’s testimony has revealed that he also made it his business to be the “eyes and ears” of Mr Trump’s campaign, going beyond what he called “checkbook journalism” to give Mr Trump a direct line for propaganda designed to influence the outcome of the 2016 election.

On Thursday, Assistant District Attorney Joshua Steinglass asked Mr Pecker whether he is aware that AMI is subject to federal campaign finance laws for such arrangements made at the request of a candidate.

In the wake of Cohen’s plea deal with federal prosecutors for campaign finance and tax violations in 2018, AMI admitted that the company is subject to campaign finance laws, and that such agreements are “unlawful.”

“We purchased the story so it wouldn’t be published by any other organisation,” Mr Pecker testified on Thursday. “We didn’t want the story to embarrass Mr Trump or embarrass or hurt the campaign.”

That “we,” Mr Pecker said, included “myself and Michael Cohen.”

Donald Trump speaks to reporters before entering a criminal courtroom in Manhattan on 25 April. ( POOL/AFP via Getty Images )

When Mr Trump requested that AMI transfer the rights to Ms McDougal’s story in September 2016, Cohen established a shell company that sent an invoice for the “agreed upon ‘flat fee’ for advisory services.”

Mr Pecker admitted that the transaction was not for that at all.

“It was for the lifetime rights to the Karen McDougal story,” he said.

Mr Pecker told Cohen that the deal was off after his conversations with counsel about the transaction, according to Mr Pecker.

“He was very, very angry, very upset, screaming basically at me,” Mr Pecker said.

“Michael Cohen said ‘the boss will be very angry with you.’ I said, ‘I’m sorry, I’m not going forward, the deal is off,’” he added. “He said, ‘I can’t believe it. I’m the lawyer, I’m your friend.”

AMI has never been reimbursed for the payment, according to Mr Pecker.

