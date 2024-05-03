Trump trial live updates: Trump told Michael Cohen ‘I hate the fact we did it’ over hush money plot, jury hears
Former president heard discussing ‘catch-and-kill’ payment in audio recording played in court on Thursday
Donald Trump will be back at Manhattan Criminal Court for the latest instalment of his hush money trial on Friday, with witness testimony set to resume.
Mr Trump’s attorneys will continue to cross-examine a forensic analyst from the Manhattan district attorney’s office who pulled thousands of files from former Trump attorney Michael Cohen’s phones, including the bombshell audio of a secretly recorded conversation from 2016 that was played yesterday and captured Cohen and the defendant discussing a payment to ex-Playboy model Karen McDougal.
Cohen is expected to be called to the witness stand sooner rather than later and Judge Juan Merchan may also deliver a fresh ruling on the four further alleged violations of Mr Trump’s gag order he held a hearing about on Thursday.
Judge Merchan fined the defendant $9,000 earlier this week and warned him he could face “incarceratory punishment” if he persists in badmouthing key participants.
Mr Trump’s attorneys argued that their client was merely responding to political attacks from Cohen and US president Joe Biden.
Keith Davidson, the ex-lawyer for Stormy Daniels and Ms McDougal, wrapped up his testimony yesterday.
The Independent’s Alex Woodward is covering the trial at Manhattan Criminal Court.
Trump will accept election results if he loses – under one condition
The former president has once again refused to fully commit to accepting the election results if he doesn’t win the 2024 presidential vote as he faces multiple indictments related to alleged 2020 election interference.
After his rally in Wisconsin on Wednesday, Trump told The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: “If everything’s honest, I’d gladly accept the results. If it’s not, you have to fight for the right of the country.
“But if everything’s honest, which we anticipate it will be – a lot of changes have been made over the last few years – but if everything’s honest, I will absolutely accept the results.
He continued: “If you go back and look at all of the things that had been found out, it showed that I won the election in Wisconsin. It also showed I won the election in other locations.”
Kelly Rissman has more.
Cohen’s vulgar nickname for Trump entered into court records and duly trends worldwide
During yesterday’s gag order hearing, defence attorney Todd Blanche complained that the prohibition was preventing Trump from responding to mockery by President Biden at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner and by Cohen on social media.
Trump’s former fixer has since forsworn the taunting out of respect for Judge Merchan, he says, but previously derided his old boss as, ahem, “Donald Von Sh**zInPantz”, which, when raised by Blanche, obliged the court stenographer to enter it into the record for all time.
At the time of writing, it is also trending on X.
This is seemingly the episode that “inspired” Cohen to invent the nickname, one far crueller than any monicker Trump himself has ever dished out to an opponent.
Among those triggered by this sidestep into the scatalogical was Laura Ingraham on Fox, whose delicate sensibilities were offended when Jake Tapper read it out on CNN.
Here’s Harry Fletcher of Indy100 on Trump supporters’ extraordinary response.
New York hush money trial: Hope Hicks tipped to be next witness
The Washington Post is reporting that Trump’s former White House aide Hope Hicks is “likely to take the stand as early as Friday”.
Hicks, 35, worked for the 45th president’s 2016 campaign and was then his communications director from 2017 to 2018 before returning as counselor to the president from 2020 to 2021.
The Post describes her as “the Zelig of Trumpworld” who was “present for nearly every scandal that caught the scrutiny of special counsels, US attorneys, congressional committees, grand juries and federal prosecutors”.
New York hush money trial: Trump lies that gag order prevents him from testifying
This is simply not true – and smacks of his excuse throughout his presidency that he could not release his tax returns, like every other commander-in-chief, because he was “under audit” by the IRS.
New York hush money trial: What to expect on Day 11
For the final time this week, Alex Woodward is down at Manhattan Criminal Court and sends this dispatch:
“A second week of witness testimony is coming to and end.
“Donald Trump’s attorneys will continue to cross examine a forensic analyst from the DA’s office who pulled thousands of files from Michael Cohen’s phones — countless texts, emails and voice recordisngs, including bombshell audio of a secretly recorded conversation from 2016 that captured Cohen and Trump discussing Karen McDougal’s payment.
“But defence attorneys are trying to plant as many seeds of reasonable doubt as they can, suggesting to jurors that such evidence was compromised or potentially manipulated.
“That’s been the defence’s strategy thus far: painting crucial prosecution witnesses as unreliable, giving jurors just enough “reasonable doubt” to chew on when considering a verdict.
“We don’t know who’s next in the witness list, but the star of the show so far is Cohen, who has been the subject of nearly every one of the seven witnesses thus far.
“Meanwhile, Justice Juan Merchan could issue a decision at any time on yesterday’s gag order motions, which could put Trump on the hook for $4,000 or even more severe sanctions for his repeat violations.
“Otherwise it’s a cool and slightly humid morning at the courthouse.”
New York hush money trial: Key takeaways from Trump’s latest day in court
Here’s Kelly Rissman with our latest round-up of the case, featuring all the highlights from Day 10.
Michael Cohen was Trump’s consummate inside man. Now, friends say he’s on the stand and at risk
We heard a lot about Cohen during testimony yesterday and it’s just possible he could take the stand as soon as today to give evidence in person.
With that in mind, here’s Kelly Rissman’s look at his soured relationship with Trump and what’s at stake for him in this trial.
New York hush money trial: Daniels’ ex-attorney fires back at Davidson testimony
Stormy Daniels’ former attorney, the disgraced Michael Avenatti, fired back at Keith Davidson’s testimony yesterday from a jail cell, posting this on X:
Avenatti has said he has been in contact with Trump’s legal team and is willing to testify but is currently serving a prison sentence for attempting to extort Nike and for embezzling settlement funds from several other clients.
Alex Woodward and Gustaf Kilander have the story.
New York hush money trial: Stormy Daniels lawyer thought Cohen ‘was going to kill himself’ if he didn’t get White House role
The lawyer who negotiated Stormy Daniels’ $130,000 hush money payment with Michael Cohen thought Trump’s then-attorney was going to “kill himself” after learning he had been left out of a job in the White House after the 2016 presidential election.
In his second day of testimony, Keith Davidson told jurors that Cohen was distraught by mid-December 2016 when he learned he would not be going to Washington DC.
Here’s more from Alex Woodward on the rest of Davidson’s testimony.
