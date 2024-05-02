Trump trial live updates: Trump rails against ‘unconstitutional’ gag order ahead of second contempt hearing
Keith Davidson, former lawyer for adult film star Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal, to give further evidence about details of ex-president’s hush money agreements with accusers
Donald Trump is back at the Manhattan Criminal Court for the resumption of his New York hush money trial after using Wednesday’s recess to hit the campaign trail in the battleground states of Wisconsin and Michigan at which he largely played the hits, delivering the familiar slew of insults, grievances, half-truths and apocalyptic forecasts.
Judge Juan Merchan is due to consider four more alleged violations of Mr Trump’s gag order today after fining him $9,000 for nine breaches on Tuesday and warning the defendant he could face “incarceratory punishment” if he persists in bad-mouthing key participants.
This week the court has already heard key testimony from Gary Farro, the banker for former Trump fixer Michael Cohen, explaining how the $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels to cover up the alleged extramarital affair with Mr Trump was funded.
It has also heard from Keith Davidson, the ex-lawyer for Ms Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal who negotiated the sale of their stories to guarantee their silence, which became urgent in October 2016 after the Access Hollywood tape was released.
Mr Davidson will continue giving evidence on Thursday.
Trump delivers daily hallway grievances
Per the court pool report:
Trump came into the 15th floor hallway at 9:14
Jason Miller gave your poolers a 5-minute heads-up, which was helpful and he should continue doing.
Trump bragged about yesterday’s rallies in Michigan and Wisconsin. Said interest rates would not go down before the election. Talked about Inflation.
Said case could have been brought 8 years ago. “They have no case” he said several times. Said judge is “conflicted.”
Commented on college campuses.
“I’m so proud of New York’s finest.” Praised police at Columbia and UCLA. Blamed “radical left lunatics.” “The right is not your problem,” he said.
He’s wearing a bright gold toe with his navy suit. Stood next to Todd Blanche in a wide-stance power pose.
Did not answer questions about plans for Gaza, what a fair election would look like.
Court gets underway
Alex Woodward is reporting for The Independent from the courthouse:
Trump defence lawyers Todd Blanche and Emil Bove are both wearing identical dark navy suits and dark ties. Trump has on a gold tie and Susan Necheles is wearing a gold top. Everyone’s coordinated today.
Trump was leaning back in his chair with his eyes closed moments before the photo pool got to the defence table. When they turned the corner towards him he perked up and assumed his position — stern, leaning forward, hands folded in front of him.
Watch: Trump claims economy ‘doing terribly’ and takes aim at campus protest ‘radical left’
VP check: Potential Trump running mate Vance entrapped on CNN as Noem continues to defend dog murder
Neither JD Vance nor Kristi Noem exactly cover themselves in glory here but bravo to Kaitlan Collins for this deliciously dastardly trap, into which the Ohio senator blundered like a hapless bear.
Trump claimed a rally guest’s business did better during his presidency... it opened in 2023
During his first rally yesterday in Wisconsin, Donald Trump invited Milwaukee business owner Shana Gray on stage and talked about how her business, a vegan cafe, did better during his presidency.
The slight catch, as noted by Jeramey Jannene of Urban Milwaukee, is that her business didn’t open until 2023 — two years into the Biden administration.
But that’s not where the story ends...
New York hush money trial: Read Alvin Bragg’s latest contempt motion against Trump
You can see the Manhattan DA’s latest filing on the four more potential gag order violations Judge Merchan will consider today here.
And you can see the evidence his team cites here.
Trump receives $1.8bn worth of Trump Media stock in bonus
Our man just landed an approximate $1.8bn stock bonus from Trump Media & Technology, the parent company of Truth Social, providing a shiny silver lining to a week that would otherwise be filled with hours of dreary court case proceedings.
Amelia Neath has more on this cosy little windfall.
Trump campaign gripes over commission’s refusal to change debate dates to suit ex-president
The Republican’s campaign is complaining about the Commission on Presidential Debates’ “unacceptable” decision to stick to its schedule – rather than changing its plans to suit the whims of the former commander-in-chief.
The comission has scheduled the first debate for 16 September at Texas State University in San Marcos, with a vice presidential debate then slated for 25 September at Lafayette College in Easton, Pennsylvania.
Another two presidential debates are scheduled to go ahead the following month in Virginia and Utah.
The commission released its schedule in late November, close to a year before the 2024 election, and has rejected requests from the Trump campaign to bring forward debates to earlier in the year.
Gustaf Kilander has more.
Watch live: Trump hush money trial continues with second gag order ruling due
Here we go again.
You can watch a livestream from Manhattan via the link below.
Trump vows to free WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich from Russian prison
The former president has been oddly reluctant to speak up for the imprisoned American reporter but was finally compelled to address his situation in this week’s big interview with Time magazine, pledging to ensure Gershkovich’s release from Vladimir Putin’s clutches if he is elected.
