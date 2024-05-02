✕ Close Trump claims London is ‘unrecognisable’ and has ‘opened its door to jihad’ in latest wild campaign rally remarks

Donald Trump is back at the Manhattan Criminal Court for the resumption of his New York hush money trial after using Wednesday’s recess to hit the campaign trail in the battleground states of Wisconsin and Michigan at which he largely played the hits, delivering the familiar slew of insults, grievances, half-truths and apocalyptic forecasts.

Judge Juan Merchan is due to consider four more alleged violations of Mr Trump’s gag order today after fining him $9,000 for nine breaches on Tuesday and warning the defendant he could face “incarceratory punishment” if he persists in bad-mouthing key participants.

This week the court has already heard key testimony from Gary Farro, the banker for former Trump fixer Michael Cohen, explaining how the $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels to cover up the alleged extramarital affair with Mr Trump was funded.

It has also heard from Keith Davidson, the ex-lawyer for Ms Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal who negotiated the sale of their stories to guarantee their silence, which became urgent in October 2016 after the Access Hollywood tape was released.

Mr Davidson will continue giving evidence on Thursday.

The Independent’s Alex Woodward is covering the trial at Manhattan Criminal Court.