Trump trial live updates: Hope Hicks testifies about ‘damaging’ Access Hollywood tape in hush money case
Former aide to ex-president answers questions concerning times as press secretary for 2016 campaign
Donald Trump is back at Manhattan Criminal Court for the latest instalment of his hush money trial on Friday, where testimony continues.
The court is now hearing from a major witness, former aide and press secretary to Mr Trump, Hope Hicks.
Ms Hicks was a crucial part of the 2016 Trump campaign and allegedly part of at least 10 telephone conversations with Mr Trump and former fixer and attorney Michael Cohen regarding the hush money payments and alleged reimbursements.
She took the stand at around 11.30am and began by saying with a laugh that she was “really nervous” before explaining how she came to work for the former president.
Earlier, Mr Trump’s attorneys cross-examined a forensic analyst from the Manhattan district attorney’s office who pulled thousands of files from Cohen’s phones, including the bombshell audio of a secretly recorded conversation from 2016 that was played yesterday and captured Cohen and the defendant discussing a payment to ex-Playboy model Karen McDougal.
Keith Davidson, the ex-lawyer for Stormy Daniels and Ms McDougal, wrapped up his testimony yesterday.
The Independent’s Alex Woodward is covering the trial at Manhattan Criminal Court.
Court resumes
Court resumes after the lunch break.
Trump is back at the defence table.
Hope Hicks returns to the witness box without acknowledging Trump, who looked up at her.
The jury is brought back in.
Alex Woodward is reporting for The Independent live from the courthouse...
Trump’s lunchtime Truths
Here’s a classic all-caps rant:
THIS ISN’T A TRIAL, IT’S A POLITICAL CAMPAIGN, A WITCH HUNT, JUST LIKE THE HIGHLY CONFLICTED AND BIASED JUDGE, JUAN MERCHAN, WANTED IT TO BE. I’M SURE HIS POLITICAL FRIENDS AND ALLIES, AND CROOKED JOE BIDEN, IN PARTICULAR, WILL BE THRILLED THAT THEY ARE GETTING AWAY WITH THIS CORRUPT, “ANCIENT,” AND HIGHLY POLITICAL ATTACK ON HIS 2024 PRESIDENTIAL OPPONENT. THESE EIGHT YEAR OLD STORIES, WHICH CAME OUT PRIOR TO THE 2016 ELECTION (THE VOTERS HAVE ALREADY, AND LOUDLY, SPOKEN!), AND HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH THIS FAKE CASE, BROUGHT BY A CROOKED, SOROS BACKED NEW YORK CITY D.A., ALVIN BRAGG, SHOULD NOT HAVE BEEN ALLOWED TO BE USED. VIRTUALLY EVERY LEGAL SCHOLAR AND EXPERT CALL IT A SHAM AND DISGRACE, ELECTION INTERFERENCE. IT IS AN INSULT TO AMERICAN JUSTICE!
And here’s some fresh commentary on the evidence shown in court yesterday:
The tape played yesterday and discussed today, while good for my case, was cut off at the end, in the early stages of something very positive that I was in the midst of saying. Why was it cut off???
Hmm... “something very positive that I was in the midst of saying” — what was it?
Here’s what he’s referring to:
Bombshell audio captures Trump and Cohen discussing hush money 'catch and kill' plot
Jurors heard Trump and his former ‘fixer’ hatching a plan to buy Karen McDougal’s silence in 2016
ICYMI: Trump falsely claims trial gag order means he’s not allowed to testify
Donald Trump falsely claimed on Thursday that his hush-money trial gag order means that he isn’t “allowed” to testify as part of his defence.
Mr Trump was hit with a gag order in March preventing him from commenting publicly about witnesses, prosecutors, court staff and jurors in his hush-money trial, in which he is charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in an alleged bid to cover up hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels – all of which he denies.
The order prohibits Mr Trump from commenting about the trial on Truth Social or to the media, but it does not, however, impact Mr Trump’s right to testify in his trial.
Trump falsely claims trial gag order means he’s not allowed to testify
Mr Trump was hit with a gag order in March preventing him from commenting publicly about witnesses, prosecutors, court staff and jurors in his hush-money trial
Donald ‘Von S****InPantz’
Amelia Neath and Kelly Rissman report:
A rather vulgar nickname for Donald Trump has now been formally entered into the public record at the former president’s hush-money trial, after his own defence attorney read out the moniker to the court.
“Von S****InPantz” debuted in court on Thursday after Mr Trump’s legal team complained to New York Justice Juan Merchan that the gag order against their client was unfair.
“Everybody can say anything they want, except for President Trump,” his attorney Todd Blanche explained to the judge.
Mr Blanche then continued to show a series of posts by Michael Cohen, Mr Trump’s former personal attorney, to the courtroom that mocked the former president and labelled him with insulting names.
Donald ‘Von S****InPantz’ has been entered into the public record at Trump’s trial
Donald Trump’s defense attorneys read aloud Michael Cohen’s X rants about the former president in court as he sits listening to himself being called ‘Von S****InPantz’
On this day in 2016...
Court will resume at 2.15pm.
As court is ending early today at 3.45pm, Ms Hicks will almost certainly be back on the stand on Monday.
Hicks had also learned that the story would mention Stormy Daniels, and Trump “wanted to know the context and he wanted to make sure there was a denial of any kind of relationship”.
She said that the reporting “wasn’t necessarily about accusations of, you know, certain behaviour”.
Judge Merchan excuses the jury for lunch.
Hicks emailed Cohen a draft, and he responded with:
Instead, say: “These accusations are completely untrue and just the latest despicable attempt by the liberal media and the Clinton machine to distract the public from the FBI’s ongoing criminal investigation into Secretary Clinton and her closest associates.”
Hicks said they ended up changing the statement to “just a denial” and “that we didn’t know anything about this deal.”
She also called Pecker, and “asked what was going on, why was I receiving this email, and he explained that Karen McDougal was paid for magazine covers and fitness columns and it was all very legitimate and that was what the contract was for”.
First, she spoke with Michael Cohen.
“There was a reason I called David next. I think Michael… he didn’t know what I was talking about.”
She began drafting a response, and she “sent it to Michael first to get his input while Mr Trump was still on stage” then shared it with him after the rally.
Ms Hicks received an email from Wall Street Journal reporter Michael Rothfeld just as the campaign was landing in Ohio for a rally.
In the email, “I think it outlined that there was a woman named Karen McDougal who had a story that was purchased by the National Enquirer but was never published. And he was asking me or the Trump campaign if we knew anything about that.”
Rothfeld was one of the authors of the WSJ report on Ms McDougal.
Ms Hicks let Trump know about the email before he started speaking at the rally, fearing she wouldn't have enough time to respond.
She looped in Jared Kushner.
She had hoped he could lean on his relationship with Rupert Murdoch, “seeing if we could buy a little extra time to deal with this.”
“I think he said he wasn’t going to be able to reach Rupert and should just work on responding and dealing with it.”
