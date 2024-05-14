Stephen Colbert taunts Trump over one line about Melania from his hush money trial

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Stephen Colbert has mocked Donald Trump for seemingly not being worried about his wife, Melania, leaving him when the story about his alleged affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels – with the former president claiming his time on the “market” would be fleeting.

Monday night’s episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert landed on the host’s 60th birthday, and he was excited to announce that he had received his birthday wish: “Donald Trump is still on trial.”

As the criminal trial against the former president has moved into its fourth week, Michael Cohen, his former personal attorney, told the court of Mr Trump’s various reactions to the alleged affair story possibly getting out.

Cohen, the star witness in the trial, told the Manhattan courtroom that when Mr Trump heard the adult film star was preparing to come forward with the affair allegations, he was particularly concerned about how this would affect his presidential campaign for 2016.

Former first lady Melania Trump in 2021 ( AFP via Getty Images )

What Mr Trump seemed to neglect, however, was how this may have affected his marriage to Melania, whom he had married the year before the alleged affair happened in 2006.

Mr Trump “wasn’t thinking” about his wife, Melania, Cohen said. “This was all about the campaign.”

When Cohen decided to question Mr Trump on how this would impact his relationship with Melania, he testified that Mr Trump said, “‘Don’t worry… ‘How long do you think I’ll be on the market for?”

“Coincidentally, ‘not long’ is how Stormy described it,” Colbert joked on Monday’s show.

“But it’s true, he would off the market soon,” Colbert continued. “I mean, he’s clearly past his expiration date.”

Michael Cohen in October 2023. Cohen is a key witness in the criminal trial against Donald Trump over alleged hush money payments ( AP )

Mr Trump is being is accused of covering up so-called “hush money” payments to the adult film star as “legal expenses.”

Cohen allegedly paid for Ms Daniels’ silence with $130,000, and Mr Trump reimbursed him with a series of checks in 2017, part of a months-long effort to try to suppress the stories in the lead-up to the 2016 election.

Mr Trump faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records as part of an alleged election interference scheme. He has pleaded not guilty. He also denies the affair with Ms Daniels

Cohen also testified on Monday that even before Mr Trump had launched his campaign, he forewarned his then-attorney to “be prepared” because “there’s gonna be a lot of women coming forward.”

Colbert joked, mimicking Mr Trump’s voice: “Mikey Mikey, be warned you’re going to have to pay Karen, Stormy, Dusty, Misty, Crispy, Crunchy, Crinkly and Grizzly.”

The Independent has contacted a representative for Mr Trump for comment.