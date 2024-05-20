Trump trial live: Michael Cohen set to end prosecution’s case with closing arguments expected as soon as Tuesday
Former president’s estranged ex-lawyer back on the witness stand for further cross-examination
Donald Trump’s New York hush money trial will resume at Manhattan Criminal Court on Monday morning, with the former president’s estranged ex-lawyer Michael Cohen due back on the witness stand for further cross-examination from the defence.
Cohen endured something of a rocky ride during last Thursday’s appearance, when he was accused of lying by Trump attorney Todd Blanche and challenged over inconsistencies in his public statements about the Stormy Daniels payoff at the heart of the case.
Mr Trump denies having an affair with the adult film star and all of the 34 felony charges he faces over the $130,000 payment made to her in October 2016 to ensure her silence and prevent the Republican’s presidential campaign going up in smoke.
It is still not clear whether the defendant himself plans to testify or how many witnesses, if any, the defence might call.
Over the weekend, Mr Trump addressed the National Rifle Association (NRA) in Dallas, Texas, and pledged to roll back all anti-gun legislation introduced by his predecessor Joe Biden should he secure a second term in the White House.
Alex Woodward is covering the trial for The Independent at Manhattan Criminal Court.
New York hush money trial: Trump insiders say he is unlikely to testify
It is still not clear whether the defendant himself plans to testify or how many witnesses, if any, the defence might call.
The insiders believe, however, that Trump is likely to listen to reason, on this occasion, and avoid shooting himself in the foot.
John Bowden has this report.
Trump insiders say he is unlikely to testify in hush money trial
Donald Trump has repeatedly toyed with the idea of taking the stand in his first criminal trial
New York hush money trial: Michael Cohen to return to witness stand for further cross-examination
Donald Trump’s New York hush money trial will resume at Manhattan Criminal Court on Monday morning, with the former president’s estranged ex-lawyer Michael Cohen due back on the witness stand for further cross-examination from the defence.
Cohen endured something of a rocky ride during last Thursday’s appearance, when he was accused of lying by Trump attorney Todd Blanche and challenged over inconsistencies in his public statements about the Stormy Daniels payoff at the heart of the case.
Trump’s allies have been claiming Cohen’s credibility was fatally undermined last time out but is that actually true?
Oliver O’Connell takes a look.
Trump team claims Michael Cohen ‘collapsed’ under cross-examination. Is that true?
While Trump allies claim the former fixer’s credibility was undermined, legal experts play down the significance of a ‘critical call’ at the center of defense attacks
Hello!
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Donald Trump’s New York hush money trial and the extended Trump political universe.
Day 19 in Judge Juan Merchan’s New York courtroom will see estranged former Trump “fixer” Michael Cohen return to the witness stand for further cross-examination from the defence.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies