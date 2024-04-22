Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

In their opening arguments to jurors, Manhattan prosecutors outlined Donald Trump’s alleged criminal conspiracy to influence the 2016 presidential election by paying off publishers to bury compromising stories.

“This case is about a criminal conspiracy and a cover up,” Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Matthew Colangelo told jurors on Monday.

“The defendant Donald Trump orchestrated a criminal scheme to corrupt the 2016 presidential election. Then he covered up that criminal conspiracy by lying in his business records, over and over and over again,” he said.

Mr Trump’s 2015 agreement for a “catch-and-kill” scheme with help from his-then attorney Michael Cohen and National Enquirer publisher David Pecker was central to the so-called hush money case at the centre of the 34 criminal charges facing the former president, according to prosecutors.

“No politician wants bad press. But the evidence of trial will show that this was not spin or communications strategy,” Mr Colangelo said. “This was a planned, coordinated, long-running conspiracy … It was election fraud. Pure and simple.”

This is a developing story