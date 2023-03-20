Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Trump has gone on an all-caps rant on Truth Social ahead of what he predicted would be his arrest and blamed “communists, Marxists, Rinos and losers” for “destroying the country”.

The one-time president claimed he would be arrested on Tuesday and called for protests to “take our nation back”.

“Remember, the same animals and thugs that would do this to perhaps 200 million people, but actually all Americans, are the communists, Marxists, Rinos, and losers that are purposefully destroying our country,” he wrote in all caps.

In a previous all-caps rant on Sunday, Mr Trump railed against the “Soros-backed DA [District Attorney]” for “using the power of his office to persecute, indict and persecute a former president of the United States of America — for nor crime”.

He accused the DA, who he dubbed “racist”, of letting “murderers, rapists and drug dealers walk free” and of presiding over “the biggest violent crime wave in the history of NYC”.

“It is the district attorney of Manhattan who is breaking the law by using the fake and fully discredited testimony of a convicted liar, felon and jailbird Micheal Cohen, to incredibly persecute, prosecute and indict a former president and now leading (by far!) presidential candidate, for a crime that doesn’t exist,” Mr Trump wrote in yet another all-caps rant on Sunday.

He had earlier called on his followers on Truth Social to “protest, take our nation back”.

Mr Trump’s claims that he will be taken into police custody on Tuesday come after reports that law enforcement authorities in New York have quietly been preparing for the possibility that the former president will stoke civil unrest if he is subject to any form of legal accountability whatsoever.

A spokesperson for Mr Trump has, however, cautioned there was no indication of the exact timing of any indictment.

“There has been no notification, other than illegal leaks from the Justice Dept and the DA’s office, to NBC and other fake news carriers, that the George Soros-funded Radical Left Democrat prosecutor in Manhattan has decided to take his Witch-Hunt to the next level,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

“President Trump is rightfully highlighting his innocence and the weaponisation of our injustice system. He will be in Texas next weekend for a giant rally. Make America Great Again!”

The Manhattan District Attorney’s office has not yet indicated that Mr Trump has actually been charged in the case of a hush money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election – or any other.

But the New York-based investigation is just one of several potential areas of criminal jeopardy for Mr Trump.

The former president also faces the possibility of charges from prosecutors in Fulton County, Georgia and two separate federal investigations now led by a Department of Justice special counsel Jack Smith.