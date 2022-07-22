Donald Trump used his Truth Social app to let out his anger after the Jan 6 committee’s latest public hearing on Thursday revealed further damning evidence of the former president’s inaction during the Capitol riots.

An angry barrage of posts from his Truth Social account has attacked the usual suspects of those who have questioned him or are opposed to his politics.

Nancy Pelosi, Jake Tapper, Liz Cheney and Hillary Clinton were not spared by Mr Trump’s social media spree on Thursday.

Attacking CNN’s Tapper, he wrote: “Fake [sic] Tapper is so biased and pathetic. No wonder CNN’s ratings are at an all-time low. P.S. Almost all Trump Endorsed candidates have won, or are winning.”

Pivoting to Ms Cheney, the former president blasted her as “a sanctimonious loser”.

“The Great State of Wyoming is wise to her. Why not show the tapes, or interview, those that, with evidence, challenge the election?”

He also came after the Jan 6 committee, writing: “So many lies and misrepresentations by the corrupt and highly partisan Unselect Committee.”

“But crooked Hillary Clinton, Stacy Abrams, and many others, contested their Elections - and for a far longer time than I,” Mr Trump said in another post.

On Thursday, the committee held its latest public hearing into its investigation of the insurrection.

Mr Trump may have been the “sole person” with the power to stop the invasion, a committee aide told reporters and said that “he chose not to”.

The panel drilled down on Mr Trump’s inaction during a crucial 187-minute gap between the end of his pre-riot rally near the White House and his eventual Twitter call for the mob to go home.

Meanwhile, Republican representative Adam Kinzinger said Mr Trump’s conduct on Jan 6 was “a stain on our history.”

Mr Kinzinger said “for three hours he refused to call off the attack. Donald Trump refused to take the urgent advice he received that day... from his own family, his own friends, his own staff, and his own advisors.”