Former President Donald Trump kicked off his Independence Day activities early on Tuesday by resharing a vulgar meme attacking Joe Biden and the people who voted for him.

Mr Trump took to his Truth Social website at roughly 2am to “re-truth” a post by another user consisting of an image containing the words: “81 million votes …. and I’ve never seen a pro Biden hat, shirt or flag in my life.”

The message repeats a common theme among the ex-president’s supporters, who frequently claim that he could not have lost the election because there were fewer open displays of mass support for the man who defeated him during the 2020 campaign.

Mr Biden’s 2020 operation did sell merchandise featuring his name, but because his campaign largely eschewed the massive rallies favoured by Mr Trump as a way of demonstrating how it was taking the Covid-19 pandemic seriously, there were fewer opportunities to observe people wearing pro-Biden merchandise in public settings.

Mr Trump’s early morning Truth Social post signed off with another image, of a flag which read: ““F**k Biden and f**k you for voting for him”.

The twice-impeached, twice-indicted ex-president posted a more traditional Independence Day greeting roughly seven hours later, writing: “Happy FOURTH OF JULY to everyone. We are working hard, we will take back our Country, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN”.

He added that the 2024 election would be “our LAST GREAT CHANCE” to do so.