Trump bizarrely tries to pin ‘Phantom of the Opera’ closure on Biden administration
Mr Trump is a fan of Reagan-era broadway showtimes and frequently includes them in the soundtrack that is played before his political rallies
Former president Donald Trump interrupted a string of politically themed posts on his social media website to blame the Biden administration for the closure of the longest-running musical in Broadway history.
Writing on his Truth Social platform, Mr Trump shared an Associated Press story about the announcement that New York-based production of The Phantom of the Opera will take its final bows in February 2023 with a caustic note: “Even ‘Phantom of the Opera’ is closing in the Biden era!”
According to the AP, the long-running production’s impending swan song has nothing to do with President Joe Biden or his administration. Instead, the show’s end to a string of what will be 13,925 performances dating back to 1988 is a result of a “post-pandemic softening in theater attendance in New York”.
In a statement, the show’s longtime producer Cameron Mackintosh said the nature of theatre is that “all shows do finally close”.
“As a producer you dream that a show will run forever. Indeed, my production of Andrew [Lloyd Webber]’s ‘Cats’ proudly declared for decades ‘Now and Forever.’ Yet ‘Phantom’ has surpassed that show’s extraordinary Broadway run,” he said.
Mr Trump is known to be a fan of broadway musicals that debuted during his own heyday as a developer and tabloid icon in the 1980s.
According to multiple reports, White House aides would often summon aide Max Miller to play Mr Trump Reagan-era showtunes — including the Cats showstopper “Memory” when the then-president was becoming upset.
Mr Trump’s love of Broadway songs also extends to the playlist which can be heard before his political rallies. Among the songs which rallygoers can hear while they await the former president are two selections from Phantom: “All I Ask of You” and the musical’s title track “The Phantom of the Opera”.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies