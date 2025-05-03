Trump posts image of himself as pope on Truth Social. Critics erupt

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

In his latest jaw-dropping stunt President Donald Trump on Friday night posted an apparently AI generated image of himself as a Catholic pope just 11 days after the actual pontiff died (Trump even attended Pope Francis’ funeral).

In his pope dress-up, the image of Trump is sitting in a papal throne, all in white with his right hand raised as if about to give someone a blessing. A large crucifix hangs at his neck.

The image was posted on both his Truth Social Donald J. Trump account and his “Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social” on X.

There is no comment, just his name.

No big surprise. When Trump was asked at the White House Wednesday who he would like to succeed Pope Francis, he quipped: “I’d like to be Pope. That would be my number one choice.”

But when critics saw him decked out like Francis, they blew up.

From Donald Trump Truth Social 05/02/25 10:29 PM

“Please take this down,” pleaded one. “Many Catholics, myself included, find this as a great disrespect to the past and future leader of our church.”

Another, angrier, responded: “Trump, as someone outside the U.S., I find your post utterly disrespectful to the Catholic community worldwide. The papacy is a sacred institution for millions, and this mockery is an affront to their beliefs.”

“Completely disrespectful. The Catholic community is mourning and you post this?”

“Trump Tracker” wrote: “Is anyone else surprised that Trump would be so brazenly sacrilegious? Me either. Classless.”

Is anyone else surprised that Trump would be so brazenly sacrilegious?



Me either.



Classless.

“Psycho,” “blasphemous,” “disgusting,” and “disrespectful” were a few of the other descriptors critics posted, while fans hailed him as “hilarious” and the “ultimate troll.”

Other supporters admired his ability to rile up the “left,” but it wasn’t immediately clear that the very religiously devout would fit easily into the category of the left.

Did U take the pills today? Where are the doctors? pic.twitter.com/ASkIKuuCof — Break{Fast} (@Break1Fast1) May 3, 2025

One critic told him: “You wanna play pope? Do pope stuff,” like help the poor.