Trump mocked for asking followers on Truth Social ‘Why are people so mean?’
‘Which stage of the 7 stages of ‘I got caught stealing classified info’ is this post?’
Related video: Trump’s lawyer compares FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago overdue library book’
Donald Trump was mocked after he asked his followers on Truth Social “Why are people so mean?”
The one-term president, who has been infamously rude to his political opponents and critics over the years, asked the question during a 60-post spree on his social media website.
Mr Trump, the subject of a recent FBI search at Mar-a-Lago, also shared a string of QAnon-linked conspiracy theory accounts as well as 4chan message boards.
The ex-president posted a series of memes, “retruths”, and angry statements in the wake of the raid by agents who seized classified material at the Florida estate.
The president has yet to formally explain why he had documents against the wishes of the National Archives, but has suggested that Joe Biden, who could face Mr Trump in 2024, knew about the raid.
On Twitter - where Mr Trump is banned following the violence unleashed by his supporters during the January 6 riot, he was ridiculed for the post.
“Which stage of the 7 stages of ‘I got caught stealing classified info’ is this post?” tweeted one person.
“An adult man actually sent that out? Why haven’t his kids taken away the child’s phone?” Posted another.
“Uncharacteristically introspective,” wrote another user.
And someone else added: “Is this some snowflaking I see?”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies