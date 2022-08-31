Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Trump was mocked after he asked his followers on Truth Social “Why are people so mean?”

The one-term president, who has been infamously rude to his political opponents and critics over the years, asked the question during a 60-post spree on his social media website.

Mr Trump, the subject of a recent FBI search at Mar-a-Lago, also shared a string of QAnon-linked conspiracy theory accounts as well as 4chan message boards.

The ex-president posted a series of memes, “retruths”, and angry statements in the wake of the raid by agents who seized classified material at the Florida estate.

The president has yet to formally explain why he had documents against the wishes of the National Archives, but has suggested that Joe Biden, who could face Mr Trump in 2024, knew about the raid.

On Twitter - where Mr Trump is banned following the violence unleashed by his supporters during the January 6 riot, he was ridiculed for the post.

“Which stage of the 7 stages of ‘I got caught stealing classified info’ is this post?” tweeted one person.

“An adult man actually sent that out? Why haven’t his kids taken away the child’s phone?” Posted another.

“Uncharacteristically introspective,” wrote another user.

And someone else added: “Is this some snowflaking I see?”