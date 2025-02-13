Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump launched an All Caps social media tirade on Thursday morning, sounding off on alleged media corruption, tariffs, and the “bloody” war in Ukraine.

Despite his seeming frustrations, the president declared he had enjoyed “THREE GREAT WEEKS, PERHAPS THE BEST EVER,” after having had “GREAT TALKS” with both Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky.

Kicking off the rant he mused over the work of the controversial Department of Government Efficiency, headed by his “First Buddy” Elon Musk.

“DOGE: Looks like Radical Left Reuters was paid $9,000,000 by the Department of Defense to study “large scale social deception.” GIVE BACK THE MONEY, NOW!” he bellowed on Truth Social.

open image in gallery Donald Trump went on an All Caps morning rant on Truth Social touching on Ukraine, DOGE cuts and the ‘BEST EVER’ week ( AP )

In a follow-up post, aimed at a different media outlet, he continued: “DOGE: Why was Politico paid Millions of Dollars for NOTHING. Buying the press??? PAY BACK THE MONEY TO THE TAXPAYERS! How much has the Failing New York Times paid? Is this the money that is keeping it open??? THEY ARE BUYING THE PRESS!”

The president’s fury with the media later subsided, and he turned – now completely capitalized – to his own achievements. “THREE GREAT WEEKS, PERHAPS THE BEST EVER, BUT TODAY IS THE BIG ONE: RECIPROCAL TARIFFS!!! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!” he wrote.

In a separate post, he continued: “GREAT TALKS WITH RUSSIA AND UKRAINE YESTERDAY. GOOD POSSIBILITY OF ENDING THAT HORRIBLE, VERY BLOODY WAR!!!”

open image in gallery The president hailed ‘THREE GREAT WEEKS’ in the flurry of social media posts ( @realDonaldTrump/ Truth Social )

Without turning off the caps-lock, he added: “NEWS CONFERENCE ON RECIPROCAL TARIFFS TODAY, 1:00 P.M., THE OVAL OFFICE. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”

Later, at that press conference, Trump instructed his government to prepare to levy significant import taxes on any country that imposes its own tariffs on American imports, starting a process that experts say could portend a global trade war of the sort not seen in the modern era.

Speaking in the Oval Office, Trump said the plan would treat all countries the same based on their trade laws.

“I’ve decided for purposes of fairness that I will charge a reciprocal tariff ... it’s fair to all. No other country can complain,” he said. “If you build your product in the United States, there are no tariffs ... this should have been done years ago,” he said.