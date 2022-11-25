Trump posts angry Thanksgiving message: ‘Give me freedom or give me death’

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Former president Donald Trump launched a Thanksgiving rant on social media and lashed out at one of the prosecutors investigating allegations of misconduct, including tax fraud.

“The Manhattan DA Case should never have been brought,” the 45th president posted on Truth Social on Thursday, adding that it was a “total witch hunt”.

Mr Trump rued: “The DA’s 'Star' witness, who has been harassed and brutalised, and is scared beyond belief, has nevertheless totally confirmed our story and defence.”

“This case should be dismissed immediately, and the large, highly paid and ‘prestigious’ accounting firm that we relied on to do their job, but didn’t, should pay us a fortune in damages,” Mr Trump added, attacking the Mazars Group, which used to handle the accounting for his organisation.

In another post, Mr Trump said: “Give me freedom or give me death.”

The one-time president’s real estate company began mounting a defence earlier this week in its criminal trial on charges including tax fraud after the prosecution rested its case.

The Trump Organization – which operates real estate, hotels and golf courses – is facing accusations of hiding executive perks from tax authorities for more than 15 years and falsely reporting bonuses as non-employee compensation.

Earlier, prosecutors with the Manhattan district attorney’s office called five witnesses over three weeks including their “star witness” Allen Weisselberg – the company’s former chief financial officer – who pleaded guilty to charges. including grand larceny and fraud in August.

The company, if convicted, could face up to $1.6m in fines for three counts of tax fraud and six other counts it faces.

Minutes later, Mr Trump returned to Truth Social to complain about the judges and justices saying it was “almost impossible to get a fair decision on a case if you are a Republican”.

“Sorry, but that's just the way it is!” he said.

The former president claimed he “did nothing wrong on Jan 6th”, calling the attack on the Capitol peaceful and patriotic.

He lamented that the investigation into his actions was a “rigged scam”. “The ‘Justice’ Department and FBI are CORRUPT...,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump is facing a second lawsuit from author E Jean Carroll, who accuses him of raping her in a New York department store in the 1990s.