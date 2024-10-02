Trump shares rapid-fire, all-caps reactions on Truth Social during Vance-Walz debate

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Donald Trump offered his own minute-by-minute takes of Tuesday night’s vice presidential debate, with multiple typical all-caps statements and scathing, personal attacks on Governor Tim Walz.

The former president made several posts on his platform Truth Social in quick succession, responding to answers from Walz, the Democratic vice presidential nominee, which he branded as “all TOTAL BS!”

During the CBS debate, both Walz and Trump’s running mate JD Vance were quizzed on hot-button issues including abortion, economy, immigration and gun control.

“Why isn’t Walz answering the question about his LIES?” Trump fumed around 45 minutes in. “He does ‘talk a lot,’ but it’s all TOTAL BS!”

Donald Trump posts on Truth Social during Tuesday night’s vice presidential debate ( Truth Social/ @realDonaldTrump )

Later, hyping up his running mate he added: “JD Vance just CRUSHED Tampon Tim with the FACTS. America was GREAT when I was President, and we will Make America Great Again after we win on November 5th!”

“Tampon Tim” is Trump’s vulgar nickname for Walz, which references his stance in favor of access to female reproductive healthcare.

After Vance came under fire for Trump’s stance on abortion, the former president wrote: “EVERYONE KNOWS I WOULD NOT SUPPORT A FEDERAL ABORTION BAN, UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES, AND WOULD, IN FACT, VETO IT, BECAUSE IT IS UP TO THE STATES TO DECIDE BASED ON THE WILL OF THEIR VOTERS (THE WILL OF THE PEOPLE!).”

JD Vance and Tim Walz faced off during a live debate, broadcast on CBS, on Tuesday evening ( Getty Images )

At one point, Vance himself appeared to become irate after being corrected on statements about Haitian migrants, leading to the debate microphones to be cut.

Trump and Vance have both previously made baseless claims that Haitian migrants in the city of Springfield were eating residents’ pets.

CBS moderator Margaret Brennan said: “Just to clarify for our viewers, Springfield, Ohio, does have a large number of Haitian migrants who have legal status, temporary protected status.”

Vance replied: “Margaret, the rules were that you guys weren’t going to fact check and since you’re fact checking me I think it’s important to say what’s going on.”

He went on to explain the process by which illegal migrants could apply for asylum and legal status in the US, at which point his words became inaudible.

Brennan then said : "Gentlemen, the audience can’t hear you because your mics are cut, we have so much we want to get to, thank you for explaining the legal process.”

Back on Truth Social, Trump was also irate. “Margaret Brennan just lied again about the ILLEGAL MIGRANTS let into our Country by Lyin’ Kamala Harris, and then she cut off JD’s mic to stop him from correcting her!”

Later, after Walz answered a question on gun control, Trump wrote: “Did Tampon Tim just say he has “become friends with school shooters?” He isn’t even qualified to be Governor, let alone Vice President. Walz and Kamala DO NOT HAVE WHAT IT TAKES!”

Combining the two topics, he later wrote: “‘Border Czar’ Kamala has let in millions of illegal guns into our Country. She is a DANGER to our Kids, and our Schools!”