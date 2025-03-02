Trump shares Truth Social post from Tucson wedding DJ to back-up new Ukraine policy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump has shared a Truth Social post of commentary from a Tuscon-based wedding DJ who praised him for playing Russia and Ukraine “like a master chess player.”

Michael McCune of Arizona has found viral fame after Trump shared excerpts from a Facebook post he shared Friday following the showdown in the Oval Office with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Trump shared McCune’s words with his nine million Truth Social followers Sunday.

McCune is from Benson, Arizona, a town outside of Tucson, and has a wedding DJ business, according to his Facebook profile. He also describes himself as a “lifelong practitioner of martial arts, strategy and philosophy.”

The DJ, who frequently posts his political musings on his Facebook page, theorized that both Trump and Vice President JD Vance “knew exactly what Zelensky was going to do” and claimed the wartime leader would use the meeting “to make a power play.”

open image in gallery Trump shared some of Michael McCune’s words on his Truth Social platform ( @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social )

“Both Trump and Vance anticipated this,” McCune said in the 600-word post, which outlined why he believed Zelensky was outmanouvered.

Trump shared the final part of McCune’s analysis.

“Now, Zelenskyy will have no choice but to back down and accept Trump's terms,” McCune concluded. “But here’s the genius part—Trump is actually protecting Ukraine without dragging the U.S. into war.

“By negotiating a mineral deal, Trump ensures that Americans will be involved in Ukraine’s mining industry. This prevents Russia from launching an invasion, because attacking Ukraine would mean endangering American lives—something that would force the U.S. to respond.

open image in gallery Michael McCune has found viral fame after Trump shared excerpts from a Facebook post he shared Friday following the showdown in the Oval Office with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky ( AFP via Getty Images )

“Trump played both sides like a master chess player. In the end, Zelenskyy will have no choice but to concede, because without U.S. support, Ukraine cannot win a prolonged war against Russia,” McCune said.

His post finished by telling his followers not to underestimate the president. “In this game of chess, he’s 10 moves ahead of everyone,” McCune added.

The Independent has contacted McCune for comment.

McCune thanked Trump for sharing his thoughts in a follow up post and agreed with another Facebook user that it was “an honor.”

His profile has since been inundated with comments both praising and criticizing him.