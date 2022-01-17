Trump repeats Tucker Carlson talking point suggesting white people are being denied Covid treatment
Trump repeated a lie that white people are being denied care for Covid-19
Former President Donald Trump has suggested liberals are determining “who lives and who dies” by basing Covid-19 treatments on race.
During a rally in Arizona on Saturday, Mr Trump repeated a talking point that had previously featured on Tucker Carlson, suggesting white people are being discriminated against.
“The left is now rationing life-saving therapeutics based on race, discriminating against and denigrating, just denigrating white people to determine who lives and who dies,” Mr Trump told a crowd in Florence.
“If you’re white, you don’t get the vaccine or if you’re white, you don’t get therapeutics. It’s unbelievable to think this. And nobody wants this. Black people don’t want it, white people don’t want it. Nobody wants it.”
The origin of the talking point appears to come from Alex Jones’s conspiracy site InfoWars, when a host named Harrison Smith posted a video with a medical worker in Texas saying he can’t receive monoclonal antibody treatment because he had no underlying health conditions, Insider reported. The same video showed Harrison asking if he was being discriminated because of his race
A truncated version of that clip appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight.
“So you can’t get lifesaving drugs from the government of Texas if you’re the wrong colour,” Mr Carlson said on his Fox News programme. “So this is still happening on a wide scale.”
The talking point was also repeated by Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk in November, but was fact-checked in USA Today and the state has denied any such criteria exists.
In response to right-wing backlash, Minnesota removed race as a preferential factor for providers that are part of Minnesota Resource Allocation Platform, the Minneapolis Star Tribunereported last week.
Groups like the America First Legal Advocacy Group had complained about the scoring criteria.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies