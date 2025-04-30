Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Greenpeace activists etched a giant protest message into the sand near Trump Turnberry golf resort in Scotland on Wednesday, targeting US President Donald Trump's environmental policies.

The 55m by 40m image, depicting Trump's face alongside the slogan "Time to resist – fight the billionaire takeover," was only visible from the air and unnoticed by golfers on the course.

The stunt, timed to coincide with the first 100 days of Trump's second term, highlighted Greenpeace's criticism of the US withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement and its support for fossil fuel projects.

The organisation released aerial footage showcasing the scale of the sand portrait, roughly half the size of a football pitch, juxtaposed against the backdrop of the luxury golf resort.

Greenpeace said it worked with an arts organisation to draw in the sand overnight. The image was later washed away by the tide.

open image in gallery The stunt marks Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office (Greenpeace UK/PA)

Areeba Hamid, co-executive director of Greenpeace UK, said: "During his first 100 days President Trump has been actively working to dismantle and weaken environmental protections and attack those who fight to protect nature and our shared climate, putting the corporate profits of his billionaire friends ahead of people and the planet. It’s time to resist the billionaire takeover of our rights and freedoms."

Hamid added: “Trump’s biggest allies are a group of unelected billionaires, including the fossil fuel company CEOs who are knowingly burning the planet, polluting our waters, and hurting communities around the world.

"No one voted for these corporate bullies to end free speech, but they will stop at nothing to keep their oil and gas empire alive – even weaponising the legal system to crush dissent and silence environmental activism."

For Trump Turnberry, it is the second time in two months that protesters have targeted the luxury golf resort, located on the west coast of Scotland, 50 miles south of Glasgow.

Pro-Palestinian graffiti was daubed on walls at the course and "Gaza is not for sale" painted on one of the greens on March 8.