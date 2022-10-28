Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Elon Musk fires Twitter executive who banned Trump as speculation mounts he could return to platform

Vijaya Gadde, the head of legal, policy and trust at the company sacked by billionaire after $44bn purchase

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Friday 28 October 2022 03:46
Comments

Related video: Donald Trump says Twitter has become ‘boring’ since he got banned

Elon Musk has fired the Twitter executive who banned Donald Trump as speculation mounts that the former president could return to the platform.

The one-term president was banned by Twitter’s previous board in the wake of the pro-Trump insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6 202 and was forced to set up his own social media site, Truth Social.

Vijaya Gadde, the head of legal, policy and trust at the company was one of the senior executives fired by Mr Musk on Thursday night as he completed his $44bn.

In addition to his Twitter ban, Mr Trump was also barred from using Instagram and Facebook for his repeated election denials and pushing of misinformation.

The deadly riot at the US Capitol has been blamed for the deaths of several police officers and resulted in charges of seditious conspiracy for some of Mr Trump’s hardline supporters.

Recommended

Mr Musk has publicly criticised the Twitter decision to ban Mr Trump from the platform.

He called the move a “mistake” earlier this year at a financial conference, while not directly saying whether he’d reverse it should he take over the company.

“I do think that it was not correct to ban Donald Trump,” said Mr Musk in May. “I think that was a mistake because it alienated a large part of the country and did not ultimately result in Donald Trump not having a voice.”

Following his Twitter ban, Mr Trump has repeatedly said that he would not leave Truth Social to return to Twitter.

Speculation about Mr Trump’s potential return was rife on Twitter on Thursday night, with a fake statement by the former president widely circulating on the site.

“LOL! Left wing desperation for (Donald Trump) to go back to Twitter. #deepfakes #FakeNews,” posted Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes.

In a May SEC filing from the blank-check company that was planning to take Truth Social public, it was stated that Mr Trump would have to restrict himself from using other social media platforms.

Recommended

This included Mr Trump not being obligated to post on Truth Social and not being allowed to make the same post on another social media platform for six hours.

However, it stated that he would be free to post at any time from a personal account on any platform about political messaging, political fundraising or get-out-the-vote efforts.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in