Trump has agreed to limit himself from Twitter, according to financial filings

Donald Trump has subjected himself to a self-imposed Twitter ban – that is, if he is ever allowed back on the platform.

The one-term president has agreed to restrict his use of Twitter and concentrate on using his own social media app, Truth Social, according to a new financial filing.

Under the agreement, Mr Trump must post anything unrelated to politics first on Truth Social, and can only post on another social media site six hours later, the federal securities filing shows.

But if Mr Trump wants to post on a personal social media account anything “related to political messaging, political fundraising or get-out-the-vote efforts” he can do so at any time.

Despite not yet committing to run again for the White House in 2024, Mr Trump is the favourite candidate among GOP voters, according to a string of polls this year.

The filing was made by Digital World Acquisition Corp, the company that will take Truth Social public.

Mr Trump was banned from Twitter, and all other major social media platforms, following the January 2021 violent attack on the US Capitol by his supporters.

Tesla boss Elon Musk has criticised the decision to ban Mr Trump from Twitter and vowed to allow him back on it if his $44bn purchase of the company goes through.

And the 45th president has said he is not interested in returning to the platform even if his ban is lifted by Mr Musk.