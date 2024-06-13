Jump to content

I want to believe: Trump gives surprising answer on the existence of UFOs

The Pentagon released videos of unexplained encouters with military pilots during the Donald Trump administration

Josh Marcus
San Francisco
Thursday 13 June 2024 23:54
Comments
Close
Donald Trump has revealed whether he believes in UFOs during an interview with social media personality Logan Paul released on Thursday.

While the former president said he doesn’t personally believe in UFOs, he acknowledged the growing contingent of people in- and outside of government who believe aliens exist might have a point.

Trump described meeting with military pilots who had strange encounters with unidentified anomalous phenomena, as the government refers to them.

“I met with pilots, like beautiful — Tom Cruise but taller — handsome perfect, people. ‘Sir, there was something there that was round in form and going like four times faster than my super jet fighter plane,’” Trump recalled being told. “And I looked at these guys and they really mean it.”

“Am I a believer? No,” Trump continued. “Probably I can’t say I am. But I have met with people that are serious people that say there’s some really strange things that they see flying around out there.”

Donald Trump talked UFOs and a whether he believes they exist when he sat down with Logan Paul for an hour-long interview.
Donald Trump talked UFOs and a whether he believes they exist when he sat down with Logan Paul for an hour-long interview. (Impaulsive/YouTube)

The former president then joked that he’s more unconcerned about “illegal aliens,” a derogatory name for undocumented migrants, than space aliens.

“When you say aliens, I say, ‘Are they illegal aliens?’” Trump told the podcast hosts.

“These [UFOs] might be illegal, but we don’t want to test them.”

Trump said he’s constantly asked by members of the public about aliens and legendary incidents like the 1947 UFO sighting in Roswell, New Mexico.

“You have no idea how many times I’m asked that question,” he said.

In April of 2020, during the final year of the Trump administration, the Pentagon released a series of videos of military pilots encountering UAPs. It followed up the release with a futher bundle of videos the following year.

