Watch live as Trump visits US border on same day as Biden
Warning: the following livestream has not been independently fact-checked and may contain misinformation. The Independent strives to counteract misinformation across its platforms. Click here for the latest on the 2024 US Presidential Election: https://www.the-independent.com/news/world/americas/us-politics
Watch live as Donald Trump visits the US-Mexico border on Thursday 29 February - the same day as Joe Biden - highlighting how illegal immigration has become one of the most important issues as they look towards a likely general election rematch in November.
The former president is due to visit the migrant hotspot of Eagle Pass, Texas, a location where people are frequently filmed crossing into the US to claim asylum.
Mr Biden, meanwhile, will visit the border more than 300 miles away from where his successor will be.
A White House official said the president would visit the border community of Brownsville to meet with US Border Patrol agents, law enforcement officials and local leaders.
“He will reiterate his calls for congressional Republicans to stop playing politics and to provide the funding needed for additional US Border Patrol agents, more asylum officers, fentanyl detection technology and more,” the official added.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies