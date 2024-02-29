Watch live as Trump visits US border on same day as Biden

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Donald Trump visits the US-Mexico border on Thursday 29 February - the same day as Joe Biden - highlighting how illegal immigration has become one of the most important issues as they look towards a likely general election rematch in November.

The former president is due to visit the migrant hotspot of Eagle Pass, Texas, a location where people are frequently filmed crossing into the US to claim asylum.

Mr Biden, meanwhile, will visit the border more than 300 miles away from where his successor will be.

A White House official said the president would visit the border community of Brownsville to meet with US Border Patrol agents, law enforcement officials and local leaders.

“He will reiterate his calls for congressional Republicans to stop playing politics and to provide the funding needed for additional US Border Patrol agents, more asylum officers, fentanyl detection technology and more,” the official added.