Donald Trump has arrived at the U.S. Open in New York for the men's singles final, his first appearance at the tournament in a decade, after organizers asked broadcasters to refrain from showing any reactions or disruptions to the president's attendance.

Trump entered Arthur Ashe Stadium in his native Queens at 1.45 p.m. Sunday to watch Carlos Alcaraz take on Jannik Sinner, where he was met by a mixture of cheers and boos.

"Doing a Flyover of the Tennis Center right now. We’ll be landing shortly. Should be a great Match!" he posted on Truth Social from Air Force One.

Due to additional security measures in place for the president’s arrival, the match was delayed by 30 minutes.

Donald Trump arrives to attend the men's singles final tennis match between Spain's Carlos Alcaraz and Italy's Jannik Sinner on the last day of the US Open tennis tournament. The president's arrival was met with a mixture of cheers and boos ( Getty Images )

Due to additional security measures in place for the president's arrival, the highly anticipated match between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner was delayed by 30 minutes with massive lines building outside the stadium ( Getty Images )

“As as result of the security measures in place, and to ensure that fans have additional time to get to their seats, we have pushed the start time of today's match to 2:30 p.m. ET,” a statement from the United States Tennis Association said.

Lengthy lines outside the stadium lead to concerns there may even be further delay. Those with tickets had been told to prepare for additional security and to arrive early for the match.

Ahead of Trump's attendance, the USTA asked for broadcast coverage to “to refrain from showcasing any disruptions or reactions in response to the President’s attendance in any capacity.”

Born in Queens, where the tournament is held annually, Trump used to be a regular visitor to the U.S. Open, attending as a New York-area real estate mogul and, later, a reality TV star. He usually sat in the suite's balcony during night matches and was frequently shown on the arena's video screens ( Getty Images )

The president's last appearance at the tournament was in 2015, a few months after launching his presidential campaign, during which he was also booed ( AFP via Getty Images )

The president, whose approval rating stood at 40 percent in late July and mid-August according to Reuters/Ipsos polls, is unpopular in his native New York, a Democratic stronghold.

Born in Queens, where the tournament is held annually, Trump used to be a regular visitor to the U.S. Open, attending as a New York-area real estate mogul and, later, a reality TV star. He usually sat in the suite’s balcony during night matches and was frequently shown on the arena’s video screens.

His last appearance at the tournament was in 2015, a few months after launching his presidential campaign, during which he was also booed.

U.S. Secret Service agents stand guard, before U.S. President Donald Trump attends the final match of the U.S. Open, outside Arthur Ashe Stadium in the Queens borough of New York City ( REUTERS )

'Doing a Flyover of the Tennis Center right now. We'll be landing shortly. Should be a great Match!' Trump posted on Truth Social from Air Force One, shortly before his arrival ( REUTERS )

In recent months, Trump has attended major sporting events such as the Super Bowl in New Orleans, the Club World Cup in New Jersey, where he bizarrely remained on stage for Chelsea’s trophy lift, and the Daytona 500 in Florida.

Though the crowd may have expressed displeasure at the Trump’s presence, finalist Alcaraz said that having him watching was a “privilege,” and it was “great for tennis to have the president at the final.”