Both Trump and Vance are now set to speak at Charlie Kirk’s memorial this weekend

Both President Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance will lead a who’s who of the Make America Great Again movement in paying tributes to slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk at a memorial event on Sunday.

The event is being put on by Kirk’s Turning Point USA organization at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, located in Kirk’s adopted home state and the location of the group’s headquarters.

A web page announcing the event gives top billing to Trump, Vance, and Kirk’s widow, Erika. It encourages people to dress in their “Sunday best” with a patriotic twist — the red, white and blue colors of the American flag.

Other speakers from the administration who have been announced by the group include Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, and former White House Personnel Office director turned Ambassador to India nominee Sergio Gor.

The president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr. — a close friend of Kirk’s — is also expected to speak, as is former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA will hold a memorial event for the slain activist Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, Kirk’s adopted home state and the location of the group’s headquarters ( REUTERS )

Kirk was shot by an allegedly “politically motivated” sniper armed with a rifle who opened fire from a rooftop some 160 yards away as Kirk engaged in debate with students at Utah Valley University last week. The bulllet struck him in the neck and he died shortly after.

A suspect, Tyler Robinson, 22, has been charged in the shooting and officials on Tuesday laid out a strong line of evidence tying him to the shooting, whihc was captured on video as were parts of the sniper’s initial escape.

Trump said on Thursday that he would attend the memorial and Vance has previously announced his plans to attend as well.

The president is currently in the United Kingdom for a historic second state visit with King Charles and Queen Camilla, and is expected to fly to Arizona following his return to the United States.

The White House has been rocked by the violent death of Kirk, who was close to numerous members of the administration as well as a close friend to the president’s sons.

He was instrumental in Trump’s choice to elevate then-Ohio senator J.D. Vance to the vice presidency by naming him as his running-mate in last year’s election.

The Trump administration has claimed – without presenting public evidence – that Kirk’s killing was part of an organized left-wing terror plot, and vowed on Monday to go after the groups behind it.

“We are going to channel all of the anger that we have over the organized campaign that led to this assassination, to uproot and dismantle these terrorist networks,” said Stephen Miller, the White House deputy chief of staff, who appeared on a special episode of Kirk’s podcast hosted by Vance.