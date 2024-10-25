Chinese hackers reportedly targeted data on phones used by Trump and Vance

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Donald Trump and JD Vance may have been among a number of people targeted by Chinese hackers, who have gained access to US communications networks, according to a new report.

Investigators from national security agencies including the FBI are working to establish the scope of the data breach and determine whether the hackers could have gained access to text messages, or other comms sent through unencrypted channels.

The Trump campaign was reportedly made aware this week that the former president and his running mate were among those whose phone numbers had been targeted through the infiltration of Verizon phone systems, people familiar with the matter told The New York Times.

Data that may have been accessed by the hackers includes who those targeted have called and texted, how often they communicated with certain people, and how long they talked to those people.

Such information could be highly valuable to countries such as China. Even without the content of messages, the data could be used to identify those close to Trump and Vance.

However, it is uncertain whether the alleged hackers were trying explicitly to extract data from the devices.

In a statement shared with The Independent, Steven Cheung, spokesman for the Trump campaign did not confirm whether the phones of the former president and his running mate had been compromised.

“This is the continuation of election interference by Kamala Harris and Democrats who will stop at nothing, including emboldening China and Iran attacking critical American infrastructure, to prevent President Trump from returning to the White House,” he said.

“Their dangerous and violent rhetoric has given permission to those who wish to harm President Trump.”

“They have now stood by and allowed major foreign adversaries to attack us in order to illegally help Kamala because they know she represents a weak American who will always bow down.

Staff members of Kamala Harris’s campaign may also have been targeted in the attack ( AP )

“Whereas, President Trump will actually stand up against our enemies and defend the United States from any and all aggression.”

People briefed on the matter told The Times that targets had also included Democrats, including prominent figures on Capitol Hill and staff members of the Harris campaign.

The FBI and national security officials are deeply concerned about the potential extent of compromised data and the wide range of possible victims, according to The Times.

It comes as the presidential race enters its endgame. The Trump campaign has also been targeted by Iranian hackers previously. Security around the former president has also been tightened as a result of assassination threats from Iran.