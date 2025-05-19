Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Supreme Court is allowing Donald Trump’s administration to begin stripping away humanitarian protections for tens of thousands of Venezuelans in the United States.

An unsigned order from the nation’s highest court on Monday allows the administration to cancel temporary protected status for roughly 350,000 Venezuelans who fled Nicolas Maduro’s regime.

The end of temporary protected status for thousands of Venezuelans cuts off their permissions to legally live and work in the country and cancels their protections against their removal from the United States.

The Trump administration said a Joe Biden-era extension of the program was not in the “national interest” and canceled those protections, a move that a federal judge said “smacks of racism” and threatened “irreparable harm” on hundreds of families. California District Judge Edward Chen paused the government’s directive, and a decision was upheld by an appeals court.

Monday’s order from the Supreme Court freezes that ruling, for now. The order notes that Liberal Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson objected to the decision.

February’s directive from Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem threatens to “inflict irreparable harm on hundreds of thousands of persons whose lives, families, and livelihoods will be severely disrupted, cost the United States billions in economic activity, and injure public health and safety in communities throughout the United States,” according to Chen’s decision on March 31.

Arguments from the Trump administration defending the move, including claims that TPS holders are members of the gang Tren de Aragua, are “entirely lacking in evidentiary support,” Chen wrote.

Instead, the move to cancel those protections appears “predicated on negative stereotypes casting class-wide aspersions on their character,” including “insinuating they were released from Venezuelan prisons and mental health facilities and imposed huge financial burdens on local communities,” according to the judge.

“Generalization of criminality to the Venezuelan TPS population as a whole is baseless and smacks of racism predicated on generalized false stereotypes,” Chen wrote. “Moreover, Venezuelan TPS holders are critical contributors to both the national and local economies: they work, spend money, and pay taxes.”

In filings to the Supreme Court, the Trump administration argued that continuing TPS is a national security issue that is “straining police stations, city shelters, and aid services in local communities that had reached a breaking point.”

Immigrants’ advocacy groups argued the government explicitly relied on “false, negative” stereotypes — including the president’s claims that foreign prisons were emptying out jails to send criminals to the United States — to justify the end of TPS.

Noem’s statements “conflated Venezuelan TPS holders with ‘dirt bags,’ gang members, and dangerous criminals,” they wrote to the Supreme Court.

This is a developing story