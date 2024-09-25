Trump’s alleged assault victims speak out in new ad from George Conway’s PAC

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



The political action committee founded by anti-Trump activist George Conway is running a pair of television advertisements featuring testimonials from two women who allege that former president Donald Trump sexually assaulted them.

The Anti-Psychopath PAC launched the advertisements on Wednesday as part of a $500,000 campaign meant to trigger a reaction from the former president by airing them during his favorite shows and on his favorite channels.

In each ad, alleged Trump victims Natasha Stoynoff and Jessica Leeds tell what the committee describe as “their harrowingly similar personal stories of serial predatory behavior by former President Trump.”

Alleged Trump assault victim Natasha Stoynoff speaks in a television ad targeting the ex-president ( Anti-Psychopath PAC (screen grab) )

The ad featuring Stoynoff shows her describing her alleged assault by recounting how Trump “pushes [her] against the wall and starts kissing [her] forcefully” with his then-pregnant wife, Melania, nearby.

Stoynoff ads that she was only saved by a butler entering the room and adds that Trump, who she describes as “an adjudicated sexual assaulter,” cannot be elected president again.

Leeds, who has accused Trump of assaulting her on an airplane in the 1990s, describes her alleged attack in a separate 30-second ad by saying how “all of a sudden” Trump “starting groping [her]” and was “basically overpowering [her]” before she got away.

The ad ends with her calling Trump “a serial predator.”

Conway has purchased airtime on cable systems in Palm Beach, Florida and Bedminister, New Jersey to run the 30-second spots on channels known to be watched by Trump: Fox News, ESPN and the Golf Channel. The ads will also air on CNN and on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, as well as during the October 1 vice presidential debate on NewsNation.

In a statement, Conway referred to how Trump “has been found civilly liable of sexual abuse in a court of law, finally being held accountable for his egregious misconduct against women” after a trial on civil charges brought by writer E Jean Carroll last year.

“Sometimes the truth takes decades to fully come out. Natasha, Jessica, and so many more brave women like them have long been telling us who Donald Trump really is — a malignant narcissist who abuses other human beings the way everyone else breathes. It’s time for everyone to listen to them, and to put his destructive foray into public life to an end,” he said.

The ad campaign comes just days after Trump alleged that he would be a “protector” for women if returned to the White House.

In a press release, the PAC said the ads serve “two critical purposes” by amplifying the “traumatic stories for undecided voters across the country and reminds them a vote for Trump is a vote for a serial sexual predator.”

The ads are also targeted to provoke Trump by “confronting him with the effects of his actions, and the lives he upended as a result.”

The Independent has contacted the Trump campaign for comment.