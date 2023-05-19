Trump whines that he is a ‘victim’ of ‘weaponisation of justice’

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Trump has again complained that he is the “victim” of what Republicans baselessly claim is the “weaponisation” of the federal government.

The one-term president made the remark in response to the Jim Jordan-led House Judiciary Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government hearing on Thursday.

The committee descended into chaos with lawmakers shouting at each other as two suspended FBI agents and one fired agent spoke about how the agency had retaliated against them for claims they had made about it.

During the hearing, Democrats slammed Mr Jordan for violating House rules by withholding evidence and questioning the actual “whistleblower” status of the witnesses.

But that did not stop Mr Trump from inserting himself into the drama.

“Very sad watching what took place today in Congress regarding Whistleblowers and the FBI. There has never been a time like this in our Country, the complete weaponization of Justice,” Mr Trump said on his Truth Social account.

“I am a victim also, but the real victim is the United States of America. Congress must use its purse strings to straighten it out, before it is too late!”

The hearing also came following the release of Trump-era Justice Department special counsel John Durham’s report which was critical of the FBI’s investigation into Trump’s 2016 campaign.

Mr Durham’s report failed to uncover any “deep state” conspiracy, failed to charge any high-ranking official with any crimes, and acknowledged that Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign did nothing that could be prosecuted.

“The Durham Report spells out in great detail the Democrat Hoax that was perpetrated upon me and the American people,” Mr Trump stated on Truth Social.

“This is 2020 Presidential Election Fraud, just like “stuffing” the ballot boxes, only more so. This totally illegal act had a huge impact on the Election. With an honest Media, we are looking at the Crime of the Century!