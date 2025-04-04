Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A former Trump administration official and ex-CIA agent has revealed why he believes current Cabinet members used the publicly available app Signal to discuss Yemen attack plans, rather than a more secure system.

Kevin Carroll, who previously served under President Donald Trump in his first term and as a CIA officer, wrote an op-ed for The Guardian arguing National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and other administration officials use Signal to ensure their communication isn’t discoverable in legal battles or subject to information requests.

“I believe the reason these officials risk interacting in this way is to prevent their communications from being preserved as required by the Presidential Records Act, and avoid them being discoverable in litigation, or subject to a subpoena or Freedom of Information Act request,” Carroll writes.

Waltz mistakenly added The Atlantic’s editor-in-chief, Jeffrey Goldberg, to a group chat on Signal last month that was used to discuss White House plans to strike Houthi targets in Yemen.

Hegseth, Vice President JD Vance, and several other administration officials were also in the chat. Hegseth sent detailed information about planned U.S. strikes using the non-secure app, including the times of expected attacks.

National Security Advisor Mike Waltz mistakenly added a reporter to a group chat discussing U.S. attack plans against Houthi targets in Yemen ( Getty Images )

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has claimed Signal is an approved app for government use, while Trump has said the incident is “not a big deal.”

“This case has been closed here at the White House as far as we are concerned,” she said this week.

But Carroll argues the administration’s use of Signal to discuss these plans has put lives at risk.

“Loose talk on insecure phones about a coming operation jeopardizes the lives of US sailors and marines standing watch on warships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, naval aviators flying over the beach towards the target, and likely special operators, intelligence officers and human sources working in the shadows on the ground,” he wrote.

The Pentagon’s acting inspector general said Thursday he’s reviewing Hegseth’s use of the Signal messaging app. He will also look at other defense officials' use of the app, which isn’t able to handle classified information and isn’t part of the Department of Defense’s secure communications network.