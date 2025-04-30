Trump reveals his top pick for the new Pope - himself
The president was asked by reporters who he would like to succeed Pope Francis, having attended his funeral last weekend
President Donald Trump has joked that he is eyeing a new job just months into his second term.
The president celebrated his 100th day in the White House on Tuesday – a second term characterized by mass deportations, federal workforce slashes and a turbulent stock market.
Asked by a reporter at the White House who he would like to succeed Pope Francis - whose funeral Trump attended last weekend - he quipped: “I’d like to be Pope. That would be my number one choice.”
He went on to add: “I have no preference. I must say, we have a cardinal that happens to be out of a place called New York who’s very good, so we’ll see what happens.”
The process to select the new Pope, known as the Papal Conclave, is due to begin on May 7 the Vatican has confirmed.
The meeting, which will involve some 135 cardinals from across the globe, will take place behind closed doors inside the Sistine Chapel in Vatican City.
The world will be waiting for a glimpse of smoke from the chimney of the chapel that signifies a decision has been made.
On Saturday, world leaders, church dignitaries and royalty joined thousands of mourners for an open-air funeral service in front of St Peter's Basilica in St Peter's Square, watched by millions of people worldwide, to mourn Pope Francis.
The attendees included the kings and queens of Spain and Belgium, Prince William, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
Trump was given a prominent seat, rather than being placed in the third row as some had expected.
However, the U.S. president was accused of breaking etiquette during the services he opted to wear a blue, rather than black. He and First Lady Melania, who followed tradition by wearing a black dress and black veil, left the ceremony as soon as it was over, rather than waiting until after the burial.
