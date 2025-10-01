Trump’s drug boat attacks mirrors the war on terror, officials say

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Trump administration’s approach to drug cartels mirrors the tactics used in the War on Terror, experts have said.

The U.S. has conducted several military strikes in the Caribbean against what it says were drug boats, as part of its campaign against cartels, which it had designated as foreign terrorist organizations.

Washington believes that combating the cartels with law enforcement has failed to bring them down, arguing instead that the U.S. needs to bring in military agencies.

Despite providing few details on the scope of its military campaign against the cartels, the administration has partly adopted the blueprint of military strikes enacted during the war on terrorism following the 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.

open image in gallery Donald Trump shared video of a missile strike killing 11 people on a boat that officials claim was carrying drugs from headed toward the United States ( White House )

“In order to eliminate - and that's the key, eliminate - the drug trade, we have to use authorities at the Department of War and the intelligence community to go after the threat like we did terrorists when we were manhunting them,” FBI Director Kash Patel told the Senate Judiciary Committee last week.

"We must treat them like the al-Qaeda of the world because that's how they're operating.”

At least three strikes have been carried out against boats in the Caribbean Sea that were suspected of being part of the drug trade.

President Trump posted a video showing a fast boat bursting into flames as it was speeding through open water, before he claimed that 11 suspected members of the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang were killed, without providing evidence.

Following the second strike, and when pushed by reporters to provide evidence that there were drugs on the boat, Trump said, “We have proof. All you have to do is look at the cargo; it's spattered all over the ocean. Big bags of cocaine and fentanyl all over the place.”

open image in gallery President Donald Trump has posted another vulgar and racist AI-modified video mocking House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, hours ahead of a government shutdown ( Andrew Harnik/Getty Images )

But experts have warned that the attacks may amount to extrajudicial killings, without proof of their involvement in the drug trade.

"It's a really bad thing if the president of the United States can decide that a group of civilians that might pose some kind of remote threat can be killed without any form of due process because who is to say what group will be targeted next?" Swansea University professor Luca Trenta, who studies U.S. foreign policy, told NPR.

The global war on terror saw the U.S. target Islamic extremist groups after being given legal authority by Congress. While attacking conflict zones, the government also targeted groups outside these areas if they were deemed a threat to U.S. security, Trenta added.

The professor added, "None of this would apply to the current situation due to the nature of the target and the lack of a threat that the target was posing”.

Vanda Felbab-Brown, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, told the outlet that a war-on-drugs-style military campaign may not be effective against drug cartels.

"Certainly, the lethal strikes off Venezuela are an unprecedented change in U.S. actions. The U.S. has had a lot of interdiction in the Caribbean across many decades, and that interdiction has focused on arresting people, manning the boats and seizing cargo. This has generated intelligence,” she said.