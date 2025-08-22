Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Trump on Friday claimed that he has stopped even more wars than most people think, if one includes “pre-wars.”

“I settled seven wars, and actually if you think about pre-wars, add three more so it would be 10,” Trump said in the White House when asked about the ongoing war in Ukraine, which continues despite his recent summits with Vladimir Putin and European leaders to end the conflict.

“I thought this would be in the middle of the pack in terms of difficulty,” Trump continued. “Now I’m not happy about anything about that war. Nothing. Not happy at all. We’ll see what happens. Over the next two weeks we’re going to find out which way it’s going to go.”

Earlier this week, the president had put the figure at “six wars in six months” in a post on Truth Social, an apparent reference to diplomacy around disputes between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda, Iran and Israel, India and Pakistan, Cambodia and Thailand, and Ethiopia and Egypt.

The following day, the president upped the tally again, telling Fox & Friends he had “solved seven wars.”

The president has long angled for a Nobel Peace Prize, and has claimed his diplomatic efforts towards conflicts in disputed Kashmir, Gaza, and Ukraine should be seen as historic.

He has also complained about his predecessor Barack Obama receiving the Nobel.

“If I were named Obama, I would have had the Nobel Prize given to me in 10 seconds,” Trump told the Detroit Economic Club last year.

This July, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu nominated Trump for the peace prize.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.