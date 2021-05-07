Trump Justice Department monitored Washington Post reporters’ phone calls in 2017

At the beginning of Donald Trump’s presidency, the Department of Justice obtained the phone records of Washington Post journalists as they covered Russia’s 2016 election interference, the paper revealed on Friday.

“We are deeply troubled by this use of government power to seek access to the communications of journalists,” Cameron Barr, the Post’s acting executive director, said in a statement. “The Department of Justice should immediately make clear its reasons for this intrusion into the activities of reporters doing their jobs, an activity protected under the First Amendment.”

This is a breaking news story. More to follow