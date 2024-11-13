Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Nearly four years after he left Washington, DC, under a cloud of ignominy rather than attend Joe Biden’s inauguration, President-elect Donald Trump’s bespoke 757 touched down at Joint Base Andrews and taxied to nearly the exact spot from which he departed the same airfield aboard Air Force One.

This time, there was no red carpet there to meet him. There were no salutes rendered upon his arrival, and only a single Air Force officer waiting to greet the man who will, for the second time, become the commander-in-chief of the world’s most powerful military in just a few short months. Roughly 20 miles away at the White House, Trump wasn’t greeted by anything near the pageantry that will await him following his inauguration on January 20, four years to the day after he left without welcoming Biden upon his arrival.

At the White House, without a single press camera there to witness his arrival at his former and future home, Trump entered the Oval Office, where he sat before a roaring fireplace across from a man who just weeks ago described him as an existential threat to the American republic.

When reporters were brought in to document the extraordinary occasion, Biden was surprisingly polite to a man who he’d spent the last five-plus years attacking and trying to remove from the American political scene. It was a calm, almost surreal scene, in its simplicity and pleasantry.

Elsewhere in the White House, the message was clear - the circus is coming back.

open image in gallery Joe Biden and Donald Trump exchanged pleasantries when they met at the White House following a bruising campaign. In other parts of the White House, a different feeling washed over the room ( Getty Images )

As Trump and Biden met in the Oval Office away from the prying eyes of the press, it was clear the Trump circus had returned after a four-year absence.

On the North side of the building, where television networks have their permanent shooting positions located along the walking path running from the security gates reporters use to the briefing room, a massive number of press had gathered in front of the West Wing to file reports or wait in hopes that Trump would enter through the doors normally used by visiting dignitaries and foreign leaders.

In the briefing room, seats that have largely gone unoccupied apart from televised briefings were being used by reporters speaking numerous languages.

In some ways, it was as if a portal had been opened back to late 2019, when the White House was a beehive of activity amid what would become the first of Trump’s two impeachment trials.

Then, all eyes were on 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue as the world watched to see what would happen when a brash former businessman turned television star would do when granted the powers of the highest office in American government.

Now, the attention is back on Trump, who is returning to the White House after a campaign of promising “retribution” against his and his supporters’ enemies for a range of slights, real and imagined. That messaging, though, took a back seat as Trump and Biden shook hands and played nice in front of the cameras.

“Mr President-elect, former president, Donald — congratulations,” Biden said. “We look forward to having a smooth transition … and we’re gonna get a chance to talk about some of that today.”

For his part, Trump was gracious as he’d been eight years ago when he met with then-president Obama after his shock victory over Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election.

He replied: ”Thank you very much.”

“Politics is tough, and it’s many cases not a very nice world, but it is a nice world today, and I appreciate very much a transition that’s so smooth, it’ll be as smooth as it can get, And I very much appreciate that,” Trump added.

open image in gallery Biden reiterated the need for a smooth transition of power when he met president-elect Trump on Wednesday. ( AFP via Getty Images )

Much of what Trump’s second term will look like is still up in the air. Although he’s announced a number of picks for his senior staff and cabinet, Trump and his transition team still haven’t signed the memoranda they need to sign in order to gain access to various official government resources.

His transition is also playing out largely beyond the reach of the press, unlike eight years ago when he paraded administration hopefuls through the lobby of his eponymous Fifth Avenue skyscraper.

But at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, the horde of newsmen and newswomen camped out for Trump return and meeting with Biden is a clear indicator of what is to come.

In January, the circus is returning to town.