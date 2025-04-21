Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Blowing whistles and coloring with kids, President Donald Trump took a break from the high pressure of presidential life to spend some time with the Easter egg crowd on the South Lawn Monday.

Trump and First Lady Melania Trump hosted the annual White House Easter Egg Roll, with almost 30,000 eggs on the South Lawn, even as egg prices remain sky-high.

This year’s egg roll included corporate sponsorships, a departure from the previous sponsorship by the American Egg Board. The event has previously been sponsored by the board in part to avoid having corporate sponsors on the White House grounds.

Sponsors who paid $200,000 received a “custom 30'x30' branded activation” as well as four tickets to the WHEER brunch with Melania Trump and a choice of a meet and greet or a tour of the White House, CBS News noted. Sponsorship packages were also made available for $125,000 and $75,000.

Several companies, such as Amazon, YouTube, and Meta, sponsored a myriad of event stations. Harbinger, an events company, put together a nine-page pamphlet for possible sponsors, offering “media and PR exposure.”

The theme of this year’s egg roll recognized the upcoming 250th anniversary of the founding of the U.S., with children signing mini versions of the Declaration of Independence and dressing up as the Founding Fathers.

open image in gallery Trump arrived on the Blue Room Balcony alongside the Easter Bunny for the White House Egg Roll, saluting to the national anthem ( AP )

open image in gallery In a rare appearance, First Lady Melania Trump took part in the event, which included corporate sponsorships by YouTube, Amazon, and Meta ( AFP via Getty Images )

open image in gallery Trump colored with children during the egg roll, which in years past has been sponsored by the American Egg Board ( Getty Images )

Children with political connections attended the event, as well as the winners of a lottery in all 56 states and territories.

Trump said during his initial remarks that as many as 42,000 people were expected at the White House throughout the day. The president noted that he has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff to honor Pope Francis following his passing, saying, “He was a good man, he worked hard, and loved the world.”

“Easter is special, and it's one of our favorite days. It's one of our favorite periods of time. We're honoring Jesus Christ, and we're going to honor Jesus Christ very powerfully throughout our lives,” said Trump. “We're bringing religion back in America. We're bringing a lot of things back, but religion is coming back to America.”

Trump and the first lady appeared on the South Portico of the White House around 11 a.m. E.T. accompanied by the Easter Bunny. The president spoke to reporters and staff before approaching a line of children getting ready to race.

“Are you ready? One two three!” said Trump before blowing a whistle along with the first lady. The president then joined the children at a table to do some coloring. Also in attendance were Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, FBI Director Kash Patel, Deputy White House Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller, and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum.

open image in gallery The president spoke for a few minutes before joining the easter egg crowd on the South Lawn for the annual tradition, which officially began in 1878 ( REUTERS )

open image in gallery Trump and the first lady blew whistles to start an egg roll race after the president’s speech, during which he said ‘Religion is coming back to America’ ( AFP via Getty Images )

open image in gallery Children played with soap bubbles on the South Lawn during the event, which was initially held on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol in the 1870s ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth watches as children participate in the White House Easter Egg Roll ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Children participate in the "egg hunt" during the White House Egg Roll ( Getty Images )

The White House Easter Egg Roll officially began in 1878 when President Rutherford B. Hayes opened the South Lawn to children who usually rolled eggs on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol. However, some accounts of informal egg-rolling events date back to the presidency of Abraham Lincoln, the White House website states.

Celebrations on Easter Monday on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol grew so popular in the 1870s that President Ulysses S. Grant signed a bill banning egg-rolling events on the grounds due to landscape concerns.

However, in 1878, a group of children approached the gates of the White House in the hope that they would be allowed to play egg-rolling games on the grounds. Hayes let the children in, and the White House event soon became an annual tradition, according to the site. In 1889, President Benjamin Harrison added the U.S. Marine Band to the event.

open image in gallery Members of the US Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps perform during the annual Easter Egg Roll ( AFP via Getty Images )

Taking part in the event grew so popular that the number of guests had to be restricted, with the Secret Service shutting down a “racket” in 1939 that involved children attempting to sneak adults into the grounds for a fee.

The planning of the event has traditionally been the task of first ladies, with Lou Hoover adding folk dancing while Pat Nixon included the now-traditional egg roll races.

Due to the world wars, there were no egg roll events between 1917 and 1920 and between 1943 and 1945. Similarly, food conservation and construction led to the cancellation of the event between 1946 and 1952 before President Dwight Eisenhower brought the event back in 1953.