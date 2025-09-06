Trump welcomes guests to ‘Rose Garden club’ after revamp to make iconic White House location more like Mar-a-Lago
President Donald Trump welcomed guests Friday evening to the “Rose Garden Club” - the iconic White House outdoor space that now appears strangely reminiscent of another exclusive location.
The new Rose Garden features a limestone patio with country club-style chairs, tables, and striped umbrellas – echoing Trump’s private Palm Beach club, Mar-a-Lago.
Trump hosted a dinner for allies in Congress and spoke at length about the changes he’s made to the iconic White House garden since taking office in January.
“You’re the first ones in this great place,” the president said. “We call it the Rose Garden Club and it’s a club for senators, for congresspeople, and for people in Washington, and frankly, people that can bring peace and success to our country.”
Long gone is the central grassy area that Trump claimed was prone to getting muddy and is now replaced with tiles. But flowers remain along the border.
Friday evening’s setup featured four rows of six tables with white tablecloths draped across each one. The white chairs featured bright yellow seat cushions, in the same color scheme as the umbrellas.
Each table was outfitted with a classic country club-style place setting and included a basket of rolls and a saucer with pats of butter.
White House Communications Director Stephen Cheung posted a photo on X, giving a closer look at the individual table settings. Each person appeared to receive a gold-embossed welcome paper that read “The Rose Garden Club.”
Trump has received criticism for making dramatic changes to the historic Rose Garden, which was established in 1913 by First Lady Ellen Louise Wilson, wife of President Woodrow Wilson, and renovated during President John F. Kennedy’s administration.
But the Rose Garden revamp is just one of various aesthetic projects the president has embarked upon at the White House.
The Oval Office now features a plethora of gilded accents, from the ceiling’s crown molding to the side table lamps. Every detail has seemingly been turned to the yellow-gold – even the fireplace screen.
The portraits of famous Americans hanging in the Oval Office have had their frames swapped from wood to intricate gilded ones.
Each president has control over the decor of the Oval Office. They’re allowed to switch out the rug, curtains, couches, and even the desk. Pictures and accolades are put on display to show off a president’s accomplishments.
Trump has also made small changes elsewhere – he added two 88-foot American Flag poles to the White and South lawns of the White House and moved prominent portraits of former presidents to a hidden stairwell.
More changes are coming. The president said he would add a lavish $200 million ballroom to the White House to serve as a place to host state dinners and other events.
