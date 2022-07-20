Jump to content
Wisconsin official says Trump phoned him last week to pressure him to change election results

‘I explained that it's not allowed under the Constitution, he has a different opinion’

Andrew Feinberg
Washington, DC
Wednesday 20 July 2022 14:44
<p>Wisconsin Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos</p>

Wisconsin Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos on Tuesday said former president Donald Trump is still pressuring him to purportedly rescind the Badger State’s 2020 electoral votes, even though there is no legal way to do so and no ground to even consider such an action.

Mr Trump has seized on a recent Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling which outlaws ballot drop boxes in future elections, claiming that the court’s ruling that the Wisconsin Election Commission exceeded its authority by authorising drop box use as a pandemic mitigation measure means President Joe Biden’s win in state is invalid.

In a statement, Mr Trump asked: “So what’s Speaker Robin Vos doing on the Great Wisconsin Supreme Court Ruling declaring hundreds of thousands of Drop Box votes to be illegal?”

In reality, the court ruling did not invalidate a single vote cast by drop box. And neither Mr Vos nor the Wisconsin legislature have the authority to retroactively invalidate votes or rescind electoral votes.

But that has not stopped Mr Trump from arguing to the contrary.

In an interview with Milwaukee ABC affiliate WISN, Mr Vos said he recieved a phone call last week in which the former president again demanded that somehow find a way to reverse his 2020 loss.

“It’s very consistent — he makes his case ... he would like us to do something different in Wisconsin, I explained that it's not allowed under the Constitution,” said Mr Vos, who added that the former president “has a different opinion”.

