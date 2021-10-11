Donald Trump has been filmed in a video message for Ashli Babbitt, who was killed while rioting in the US Capitol in January, on what would have been her birthday.

The former president, whose involvement in the birthday rally event was unexpected, told family and friends of the accused rioter that she was “incredible” and a woman who had fought for America.

Ms Babbitt was one of five people killed inside the Capitol as it came under attack by hundreds who backed Mr Trump’s false allegations that last November’s election was fraudulent.

The “Texas Loves Ashli Babbit” rally, according to News2Share reporter Ford Fischer, was held in Freeport, Texas, on what would have been the rioters’ 36th birthday on Sunday.

It was attended by her parents and widower, and also saw her mum tell a crowd that House speaker Nancy Pelosi can “f*** off and die” because of her calls for an inquiry into the riot.

Mr Trump told the audience that Ms Babbitt was “a truly incredible person” and that “there was no reason Ashli should’ve lost her life that day.”

“We must all demand justice for Ashli and her family, so on this solemn occasion as we celebrate her life, we renew our call for a fair and nonpartisan investigation into the death of Ashli Babbitt”.

Ms Babbitt’s mother also jumped

More follows