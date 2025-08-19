Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump has launched an attack on the nation’s museums for being “WOKE,” specifically targeting the Smithsonian, calling it “OUT OF CONTROL.”

In a post on Truth Social on Tuesday afternoon, the president wrote: “The Museums throughout Washington, but all over the Country are, essentially, the last remaining segment of ‘WOKE’.”

He continues: “The Smithsonian is OUT OF CONTROL, where everything discussed is how horrible our Country is, how bad Slavery was, and how unaccomplished the downtrodden have been — Nothing about Success, nothing about Brightness, nothing about the Future.”

Trump laid out his intentions, writing: “We are not going to allow this to happen, and I have instructed my attorneys to go through the Museums, and start the exact same process that has been done with Colleges and Universities where tremendous progress has been made.”

He concluded: “This Country cannot be WOKE, because WOKE IS BROKE. We have the ‘HOTTEST’ Country in the World, and we want people to talk about it, including in our Museums.”

Last week, Trump announced he was ordering a thorough review of the Smithsonian Institution, a group of museums, education, and research centers established by the U.S. government, to ensure its exhibitions reflect the administration’s view of American history.

That announcement led to a heated scene on CNN when pundit and fitness guru Jillian Michae;s was accused of “historical revisionism” by Rep. Ritchie Torres after she defended President Trump’s latest review of the Smithsonian.

“He’s not whitewashing slavery, and you cannot tie Imperialism and racism and slavery to just one race, which is pretty much what every single exhibit does,” Jillian Michaels told host Abby Phillip during Newsnight on Wednesday.

When Michaels began to speak about slavery being “thousands of years old,” Torres chimed in, saying: “This is extraordinary historical revisionism.”

Phillip then challenged Michaels, saying, “I’m surprised that you’re trying to litigate who was the beneficiary of slavery and who was not.”

“In the context of American history, what are you saying is incorrect by saying that it was white people oppressing Black people?” she added.

Michaels, who formerly appeared on The Biggest Loser, answered, “I’m not. What is you cannot…every single is like oh no no no, this is all because ‘white people bad,’ and that’s just not the truth.”

“For example, every single exhibit, I have a list of every single one, people migrated from Cuba because ‘white people bad.’ Not because of Castro,” she adds.

Michaels then took to X hours after the fiery discussion to defend her position.

Trump’s cultural review comes ahead of the nation’s 250th birthday – a move that falls in line with other recent takeovers of cultural institutions.

Earlier this month, the commander-in-chief ordered the Smithsonian to erase all references to his impeachment in the exhibit “A Glorious Burden.”

Staff have now restored the references, despite the president’s precise demands, according to USA Today.

On the previous night’s installment of Newsnight, Scott Jennings also defended Trump’s cultural review by saying that those opposing it were the same people on the left who incited the mass removal of historical statues tied to slavery.

"Yeah, the last time we sort of talked about the changing of historical exhibits was when all these angry mobs all over the country tore down historical statues all over the place, and the people who seemed to be angriest about the Smithsonian review were cheering that on," Jennings argued.

More follows...