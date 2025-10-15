Ticked off: MAGA fume as Trump’s watches fail to deliver on the price tag

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Some of Donald Trump’s MAGA faithful are ticked off with his watch company after a number of buyers complained of delivery issues.

Reviews of the presidential time-pieces sit at an average of 2.7 stars out of 5, according to TrustPilot, with many customers leaving Trump-like reviews blasting the operation as a “scam.” Out of all the reviews, 62 percent were negative, with 58 percent giving just a one-star rating.

Commercials for Trump’s “Fight, Fight, Fight” watch collection are now running regularly on the Newsmax channel, with prices ranging from $499 to $799, and even higher for custom made designs. Styles include “Fight Fight Fight Malachite,” the “Mugshot Suit Collectible,” and the “First Lady Mini” in “hot pink,” according to the official website.

While the site provides estimated shipping on all products, which are supposedly made to order, it says that arrival times are not guaranteed.

Despite this, many reviews seen by The Independent – whose authenticity could not be verified – expressed dismay with lengthy wait times and lack of updates or communication from the company.

open image in gallery The 'Red Beauty' watch, sold online at gettrumpwatches.com for $499. Prices range from $499 to at least $799 and include styles such as ‘Fight Fight Fight Malachite,’ the ‘Mugshot Suit Collectible,’ and the ‘First Lady Mini’ in ‘hot pink’ ( gettrumpwatches.com )

“I plan to sue. This is a scam!” wrote one customer, who claimed to have ordered a $900 watch in January with a promised delivery of March. The individual said that they had tried to cancel the order in April but their efforts had been refused. “This is my worst experience with online shopping,” they added.

“No watch delivered. Dishonest and false customer service responses both automated and probably live people,” wrote another. “Should have know a failed buisness man who scammed the country would also scam customers,” added a third.

Others complained of poor customer service, but suggested that the president himself was not to blame, and that the distribution company was tarnishing his name.

“My daughters ordered a Trump watch and after 5 months of waiting have not received anything. It’s a shame this company is not holding to President Trump’s high standards. This was a present for my 80th birthday!” wrote one customer.

open image in gallery Reviews of the presidential time-pieces sit at an average of 2.7 stars out of 5, according to TrustPilot, with many customers leaving Trump-like reviews blasting the operation as a ‘scam.’ Commercials for the time-pieces now run regularly on the Newsmax channel ( Newsmax )

Another review read: “This is a scam. No watches ever ship… I am filing multiple FTC complaints. I am also writing the Trump organization, they should at least know this company is a scam using Trump’s name.”

“I wish Pres Trump could be notified about what this company has done to customers. I have read many stories of people who never even received their watch!” added another.

However, some were very impressed with both the product and delivery, with one happy customer posting a review in the president’s own writing style.

“I WAS SCARED AND WORRIED THAT THIS WOULD BE A SCAM. BUT IT WASNT. IT TOOK ABOUT 45 DAYS OR SO TO GET THE WATCH. I BOUGHT IT AS A RETIREMENT GIFT FOR A CO-WORKER. NEEDLESS TO SAY, THAT I WAS VERY EXCITED TO SEE IT WHEN IT ARRIVED,” they wrote.

“IT IS A BEUTIFUL WATCH, IT CAME WITH EXTRA LINKS IF NEEDED… I NEVER HAD ANY ISSUES WITH CUSTOMER SUPPORT.”