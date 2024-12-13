Chinese President Xi Jinping reportedly snubs Trump’s inauguration invite

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Xi Jinping has snubbed President-elect Donald Trump’s invitation to the inauguration, according to reports.

The Chinese president was invited to Trump’s second inauguration on January 20, but sources confirmed the leader would not be attending, CNN reports.

The invite was an unorthodox move from Trump, who said he had been “thinking about inviting certain people to the inauguration” at an appearance at the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.

“And some people said, ‘Wow, that’s a little risky, isn’t it?’” Trump said. “And I said, ‘Maybe it is. We’ll see. We’ll see what happens.’ But we like to take little chances.”

Transition spokesperson Karoline Leavitt confirmed that the Chinese leader had been invited during an appearance on Fox & Friends Thursday morning.

“This is a very interesting move by Trump that fits very well with his practice of unpredictability. I don’t think anyone expected this,” Lily McElwee, deputy director and fellow in the Freeman Chair in China Studies at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, told CNN.

Donald Trump made the unorthodox move of inviting China’s President Xi Jinping to his inauguration ( REUTERS )

“This is a very, very cheap carrot. It’s a symbolic carrot — it disrupts the tone of the relationship a little bit in a way that certainly doesn’t undermine U.S. interests.”

No foreign head of state has ever attended a U.S. inauguration, according to State Department records.

“We have a good relationship with China. I have a good relationship,” Trump told CNBC.

Last month, Trump threatened to impose 25 percent tariffs on imported goods from Mexico and Canada as well as an additional 10 percent tariffs on goods from China. These three countries represent the U.S.’s top trading partners.

“Drugs are pouring into our Country, mostly through Mexico, at levels never seen before,” Trump wrote on Truth Social last month. “Until such time as they stop, we will be charging China an additional 10% Tariff, above any additional Tariffs, on all of their many products coming into the United States of America.”

In response, a spokesperson for China’s embassy in the U.S. wrote on X: “China-US economic and trade cooperation is mutually beneficial in nature. No one will win a trade war or a tariff war.”

In the aftermath of Trump’s election victory, some experts have been warning about how tariffs could impact consumers and could lead to inflation.

Over the summer, a group of Nobel prize winners wrote a letter warning about Trump’s economic plans, saying his policies could have a “destabilizing effect.”